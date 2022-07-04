Warm and breezy Tuesday, chance of rain in New York City

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Darryl Green says there will be a chance for rain on Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s.

Tuesday: Warm and breezy, chance of showers and storms late, highs from the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday Night: Chance of evening showers and storms, partial clearing late, lows near 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers, highs from the mid to upper-80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers, highs near 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a chance of showers and storms. Highs from the upper-70s to the low-80s.

Friday Night: Chance of evening showers and storms, partial clearing late, lows from the mid to upper-60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, a slight chance of showers, highs from the low to mid-80s.