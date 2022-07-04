ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Campaign push in 43rd District part of effort to raise election awareness

By By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XResc_0gUeCP2000

Democratic candidates for Ohio’s 43rd House District have been campaigning hard ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election as they seek to get voters to the polls for the second time this year.

Toledo City Councilman Michele Grim and former city council candidate and pharmacy technician Daniel Ortiz are on the ballot for the district that will cover portions of north, west, and South Toledo, as well as Ottawa Hills.

Ms. Grim said she’s been making such a strong campaign push because she wants to raise awareness that the election is taking place.

“We’re sending out mail because we want voters to know that there is an Aug. 2 primary,” she said. “I’m talking to voters at the door, and there’s still a lot of people who don’t know that there is a primary on Aug. 2.”

Although she has only been on council since Jan. 3, she said she expects to serve her full two-year term in the General Assembly if she wins. She filed to run for the Ohio House less than a month after being sworn into her Toledo council seat.

Ms. Grim saidshe had not originally intended to jump right into a House campaign after joining council. “Because of the gerrymandering and the redistricting issues, I got in because I wanted to make sure that we had good Democrats running to go to Columbus…we are losing all of our incumbents,” she said.

In the 2021 general election to decide Toledo’s six at-large council members, she collected the third-most votes and led all non-incumbents. She also ran the most expensive council campaign of the cycle, spending over $27,800 according to campaign finance reports, as well as loaning herself $45,000 for the campaign.

Mr. Ortiz said even though he may be at a disadvantage financially, he said that his campaign will still be able to reach as many voters as possible.

“We’ve got a couple mailers that we’re going to send out, and our field program has started in earnest this month,” he said. “Now that we know our lines and all that stuff, we’re going out, we’re knocking doors, we’re going to be texting voters, calling voters. ... I think we’re still going to be able to contact every voter that we need to contact.”

Both candidates have been backed by various leaders in local and state politics. Ms. Grim has touted the support of local labor unions in her campaign, and said she is backed by State Rep. Lisa Sobecki (D., Toledo), State Sen. Teresa Fedor (D., Toledo), and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Mr. Ortiz said he has the backing of Toledo City Councilman Nick Komives and former progressive U.S. Senate candidate Morgan Harper, a Democrat.

Because Ms. Grim and Mr. Ortiz are both Democrats, they have similar feelings about core issues, but have both cited different reasons for why they are running.

Ms. Grim said she now has the government and working experience to make the jump to Columbus. Mr. Ortiz said the campaign he is running now is different from the one he ran for council last year. He believes he can be a strong advocate for the city as a lifelong resident and wants to encourage Toledo residents to be more politically active.

“I hope people will consider not just voting in every election, but actually getting directly involved,” he said.

The winner of the primary between Ms. Grim and Mr. Ortiz will face Wendi Hendricks or Kristi Kille, both Republicans. They are competing in the GOP primary for Ohio’s 43rd House District seat.

The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 2 primary is Tuesday, with early voting beginning Wednesday. Across the state, on the ballot will be candidates for Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Senate, and state central committees of both the Republican and Democratic parties.

