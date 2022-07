Boris Johnson defied calls to resign despite a fresh wave of ministerial resignations and signs that support on the Tory backbenches is ebbing away.At Prime Minister’s Questions Mr Johnson said the “colossal mandate” he had been handed by voters in 2019 meant he should keep going despite the “difficult circumstances” he faced.His appearance in the Commons came after five more government ministers quit on Wednesday and criticism of Mr Johnson’s Tory leadership mounted.Tory Tim Loughton asked Mr Johnson in the Commons if there were “any circumstances” in which he should resign.The Prime Minister replied: “Clearly if there were circumstances in...

