ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Joe and Jill Biden Speak On Fourth Of July Parade Shooting In Highland Park, Illinois

By Andre Ellington
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Egmjv_0gUdwztr00

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released a statement on Monday in response to the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting that took place in Highland Park, Illinois.

“Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day,” Biden said in a press release from the White House . “As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene.”

Biden said he has spoken with Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D) and Highland Park Mayor Nancy R. Rotering and offered “full support of the Federal government to their communities.”

“I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time,” the president said in the release.

Biden urged the community to “follow guidelines from leadership” and said he would “pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.” He also spoke on the new bipartisan gun legislation that aims to curb gun violence in America.

“I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives,” Biden said. “But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence.”

Six people were killed and multiple others were injured when a gunman fired shots from a roof in the downtown area of Highland Park, which is about 25 miles north of Chicago.

Residents are being encouraged by law enforcement to shelter in place as the shooter is currently still at large.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 8

Guest
2d ago

Nobody cares what you say joe, just another lie coming out your mouth. Go back to your basement joe

Reply
10
Donnie Earp
2d ago

Jill Biden is. bright as Joe...both need to just leave the public spotlight for good

Reply
7
truth prevails
2d ago

These two need to stop making this political. Not the right time. Condolences to victims families and loved ones. May those injured heal quickly.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
DELAWARE STATE
Deadline

Police Arrest Person Of Interest In 4th Of July Parade Shooting Near Chicago – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with arrest, 4:55 PM: Police have arrested a person of interest in the horrific Fourth shooting at a Fourth of July Parade near Chicago. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said in a news conference that officers initiated a traffic stop of the subject and “that subject did flee. A brief pursuit went on. Ultimately they were able to get the subject stopped … in Lake Forest. The subject was taken into custody without incident.” Jogman reiterated that “things are moving very quickly, as they do unfortunately.” Parade Shooting Person Of Interest Is Chicago-Area...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten's daughter dead at 17

Rep. Sean Casten's office announced that his 17-year-old daughter Gwen died Monday. His family declined to share additional details about the cause of death and requested privacy "during this heartbreaking time." HOUSE DEMOCRAT CALLS WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMY ‘IRRELEVANT’. "This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Politics Federal#Violent Crime#Politics Whitehouse#American#The White House
americanmilitarynews.com

Clinton associate with Epstein ties found hanging from tree with shotgun blast in ‘suicide’

Mark Middleton, a former special advisor to President Bill Clinton who had ties to billionaire convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found on May 7 hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to the chest. His death has been ruled a suicide, and his family has petitioned a judge to prevent photos from the scene of his death from being released to the public.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
Axios

What politicians are saying after Highland Park shooting

Officials weighed in on the Highland Park tragedy yesterday with pointed statements about gun policy and mental health. Within hours, the shooting became the latest fodder for the ongoing political debates on gun rights and the causes of gun violence. President Joe Biden: "Jill and I are shocked by the...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HuffPost

HuffPost

93K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy