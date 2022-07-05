Joe and Jill Biden Speak On Fourth Of July Parade Shooting In Highland Park, Illinois

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released a statement on Monday in response to the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting that took place in Highland Park, Illinois.

“Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day,” Biden said in a press release from the White House . “As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene.”

Biden said he has spoken with Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D) and Highland Park Mayor Nancy R. Rotering and offered “full support of the Federal government to their communities.”

“I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time,” the president said in the release.

Biden urged the community to “follow guidelines from leadership” and said he would “pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.” He also spoke on the new bipartisan gun legislation that aims to curb gun violence in America.

“I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives,” Biden said. “But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence.”

Six people were killed and multiple others were injured when a gunman fired shots from a roof in the downtown area of Highland Park, which is about 25 miles north of Chicago.

Residents are being encouraged by law enforcement to shelter in place as the shooter is currently still at large.

