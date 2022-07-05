ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Video shows moments before sexual battery on woman at Irvine storage facility; suspect arrested

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jetq4_0gUdkABK00

The man who attacked and sexually assaulted an Orange County woman at a storage facility was arrested over the weekend, authorities said.

Rafael Cortez, 26, of Los Angeles, was arrested Sunday at his home, according to the Irvine Police Department. He is now facing charges of felony sexual battery, assault and battery and false imprisonment.

Disturbing new video captured the moments just before the alleged attack.

OC woman attacked, sexually battered inside storage facility: "I could have been raped or killed"

An Orange County woman is speaking out after she said she was sexually battered and assaulted inside an elevator in an Irvine storage facility.

In the footage the man is seen walking out of an elevator at the Irvine storage facility. He looked at the woman, who was walking into the elevator, and then re-entered as the doors shut.

After the doors closed, police said the man groped the victim and punched her several times when she tried to fight back. The victim was able to get out on the first floor and pepper spray Cortez as he sprinted away.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7

Man, 68, charged in Pasadena stabbing death that led to Target evacuation

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 68-year-old man is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of an 82-year-old man at a Pasadena home. The stabbing resulted in the evacuation of a Target store on Wednesday, after police tracked down the suspect's car in front of the store. Carlos Chuey Villanueva,...
ABC7

2 home invasion suspects arrested after wild chase through Panorama City

At one point, the suspects drove on a curb and crashed into debris on a sidewalk. PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Two men suspected of a home invasion were taken into custody Friday evening after leading police on a wild chase in Panorama City. Los Angeles Police Department officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irvine, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Home in La Puente

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Industry Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, of a vehicle into to a living room of a house on East Temple and Millbury Avenue in the city of La Puente.
LA PUENTE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Cortez
ABC7

Man shot, dies after charging at officer with knife, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer shot and killed a man in West Los Angeles after he charged at him with a knife, investigators said Thursday. Police were called to the area of Pico and Sawtelle boulevards near the 405 Freeway around 5 p.m. for a report of an assault by a man armed with a knife, according to LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

Anaheim woman severely injured when man throws powerful firework into home

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An Anaheim woman was severely injured when someone threw a powerful firework into her home the morning after Independence Day. Ring video captures a man in a hoodie with his face obscured walking around the Viewpointe North condo development with a backpack around 5:40 a.m. on July 5. The sounds of breaking glass and a loud explosion are heard and he is seen quickly walking away as smoke drifts into the frame.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Battery#Police#Violent Crime
sgvcitywatch.com

La Puente Man Arrested After Assault Leaves Victim Unconscious in West Covina

WEST COVINA - A 71-year-old man remains in critical condition after a possible road rage confrontation led to an assault June 29. Walter Mauricio Madrid, 29, was arrested the day of the alleged assault, according to Los Angeles County booking records. He was booked on suspicion of battery/aggravated assault, according to the West Covina Police Department.
WEST COVINA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Hernandez Killed in Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway [Paramount, CA]

22-Year-Old Dies in Car Crash near Rosecrans Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. near Rosecrans Avenue. Furthermore, the investigators said Hernandez’s vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a pole before hitting an embankment. Unfortunately, 22-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Long...
PARAMOUNT, CA
foxla.com

Sylmar shooting being investigated as potential hate crime

LOS ANGELES - Police Wednesday sought the public's help to identify the person who shot a man in Sylmar in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Los Angeles Police Department officers were sent to the area of Polk Street and Foothill Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a convenience store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
125K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy