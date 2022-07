Death investigation commences after 2 children pulled from FGCU’s Lakefront Beach

UPDATE: A death investigation is under way after 2 children were pulled from the waters of FGCU’s Lakefront Beach Monday afternoon, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

It is currently unknown if one or both of the children died.

ORIGINAL STORY: SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Two children were rescued from the waters of FGCU’s Lakefront Beach Monday afternoon.

A boy and a girl, both under the age of 10, were pulled out of the water and taken to Gulf Coast Hospital. According to the San Carlos Park Fire Department, both were in critical condition.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. at FGCU’s Lakefront Beach at 12151 FGCU Pkwy. East.

Lee County Emergency Medical Services, Iona McGregor Fire Department Dive Team, FGCU PD, and LCSO were all on the scene.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as we learn them.