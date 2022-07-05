K-9 finds meth, marijuana in contraband bust at Georgia state prison

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A contraband bust at a Georgia state prison led to the seizure of over 500 grams of marijuana and more than 500 grams of meth.

On July 3, K-9 officers at Baldwin State Prison intercepted contraband before it made its way into the facility.

According to Georgia Department of Corrections, officers seized:

cellphones

cables

hotspots

charging blocks

tools

2,000-plus grams of tobacco

500-plus grams of marijuana

500-plus grams of meth

It’s unclear if officials made any arrests or if anyone is facing charges. Officials didn’t give an exact location of where the contraband was seized.

