ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

K-9 finds meth, marijuana in contraband bust at Georgia state prison

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZPuS_0gUcllbx00

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A contraband bust at a Georgia state prison led to the seizure of over 500 grams of marijuana and more than 500 grams of meth.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 3, K-9 officers at Baldwin State Prison intercepted contraband before it made its way into the facility.

According to Georgia Department of Corrections, officers seized:

  • cellphones
  • cables
  • hotspots
  • charging blocks
  • tools
  • 2,000-plus grams of tobacco
  • 500-plus grams of marijuana
  • 500-plus grams of meth

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear if officials made any arrests or if anyone is facing charges. Officials didn’t give an exact location of where the contraband was seized.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Ga. deputy saves 2 children from drowning in pool The kids had been pulled from the pool unconscious and not breathing when the deputy arrived.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 52

Southern Comfort
2d ago

More dope and contraband in the prisons than on the street. They partying hard up in there. Good gracious!

Reply(4)
22
Arlene Rouse
2d ago

isn't it ironic how Georgia State prison have a drug bust Walt Disney and the Disney kids get busted in Orlando Police department now none of these folks are the folks of the statistics that they are talking about all these people are supposed to protect themselves and everybody thought Disney was okay I feel sorry for the folks who did send their kids to Disney because now it comes that Disney's sex trafficking with the Orlando Police department so guess what y'all better get ready for the craziness

Reply(1)
5
Zukashi Kumodo
2d ago

When they took tobacco out of the Ga. state prisons, everyone knew it would come to this.

Reply
16
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Georgia man tried to flush nearly 50 pounds of marijuana down toilet, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — When agents on a regional task force served a Georgia man with an arrest warrant, they found him trying to flush pounds of marijuana down the toilet. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies responded to the scene after task force agents found Joseph Benjamin Griffin II “attempting to flush a large quantity of marijuana down the toilet.”
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Macon man arrested with 47 pounds of marijuana, $12K

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies say a man they were serving warrants to tried to flush "a large quantity" of marijuana down a toilet during his arrest. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit was called to a house on Thurmond Drive to help the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force Tuesday morning.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Pilot awake for "four, five days" before Twiggs crash

The Bibb County man whose plane crashed early Wednesday in Twiggs County told investigators that he'd been awake for four or five days before the accident. According to online records, his plane, a Cirrus SR22, is owned by a Delaware company. Online flight records show that he took off around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from New Haven, Connecticut and flew non-stop to Macon, when the plane went off the radar.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville pastor gets 10 years in prison for assaulting teen while on mission trip in Uganda

MACON, Ga. — A former pastor from Milledgeville was sentenced Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, 45-year-old Eric Tuininga was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release and $20,000 in restitution to the victim. He pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places back in February.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
41nbc.com

Man killed in Warner Robins hit and run

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was killed Tuesday night in what police are calling a hit and run. According to a release from the Warner Robins police department officers were dispatched to Watson Blvd. at Hickory Street just before 10pm where a male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Watson. The victim’s identity has not been released and no description of the vehicle is available at this time.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate workers at Georgia jail have Fourth of July cookout

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. - Inmates in Washington County celebrated Independence Day with a cookout. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Monday Residential Substance Abuse Treatment participants and inmate workers prepared the meal for all the jail's inmates. The sheriff's office shared photos of workers on a large grill making burgers....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Prison#Marijuana#Contraband#K 9#Baldwin State Prison#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
The Georgia Sun

Deputies kill 44-year-old Warner Robins Man

WARNER ROBINS — The GBI is investigating a shooting by police in Warner Robins that occurred Sunday, July 3. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured during this incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 10:04 p.m., the Houston County...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
13WMAZ

Crash on Mercer University Drive leaves car split in two

MACON, Ga. — A driver on Mercer University Dr. got into a wreck after they lost control of their car. Reporter Anthony Montalto was at the scene and saw it happen. A burgundy colored Honda was traveling east on Mercer University Drive, and the driver reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a red light.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Watson Boulevard

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident at Hickory Street near Watson Boulevard. According to a release from the police department, a car hit 47-year-old Christopher Miolen just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. He was crossing Watson Boulevard when he...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
162K+
Followers
114K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy