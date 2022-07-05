ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

A good gig: Burnt Hills native selling Grateful Dead jewelry on Shakedown Street

By jclark124
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Oj1h_0gUcgBdc00
Burnt Hills native Sarah Lewis at her Rose & Bolt booth during a recent Dead & Company show. (Photo provided)

BURNT HILLS Jewelry designer Burnt Hills native Sarah Lewis has hit the road this summer to follow Dead & Company on tour, which includes a stop at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.

Lewis is not only jamming out to the music but also selling her Grateful Dead jewelry collection called Rose & Bolt. Featuring everything from rings and necklaces to pins and chains, the collection is officially licensed and made in partnership with Warner Music Artist Services.

“It’s such an honor to partner with the band,” Lewis said.

The artist launched the collection last year, amid the devastating losses of her partner and a good friend, both of whom died from gun violence. She credits her work on the collection and the music that inspired it for helping her through.

“The music is super healing for me,” Lewis said. “Tied into the tragedy, I’ve created this beautiful thing from the ashes . . . It’s what’s saved me. The Grateful Dead has saved my life. It pulled me from the darkest moments.”

She’s listened to the jam band’s music since she was a kid, thanks to her parents. The first live show she remembers going to was at SPAC in 1996. Since then, she’s gone to hundreds of shows and seen most of the side projects the band members have done.

Lewis also got her start as an artist in the Capital Region. While attending Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School she took glassblowing classes in Ballston Spa.

“That really set me on the path to jewelry making,” Lewis said.

After graduating high school in 2002, she went on to study art at Arizona State University and then honed her jewelry-making skills at Savannah College of Art & Design, earning a BFA in metals and jewelry and product design.

Over the years, she’s owned her own jewelry collections and run brick-and-mortar locations in Philadelphia as well as Northern California. She made the move to Colorado a few years ago and it was there that she first had the idea to create Grateful Dead jewelry.

“[I’d] seen like all these other brands and product categories have licensing deals, but I hadn’t seen any jewelry brands with it. And being a jewelry designer and someone so passionate about music, [that] dream popped into my head and I couldn’t shake it,” Lewis said.

After a few years of cold emailing Warner Music, her message got through and they were able to work out a licensing deal. Each design has to be approved by the company and usually includes Grateful Dead imagery in the form of a lightning bolt, rose or skull. Some of the pieces include crystals, opals and other stones.

During the initial stages of creating the collection, both her partner and friend were incredibly supportive of her work.

“It’s been really hard doing it without them but I still feel like somehow they’re a huge part of it,” Lewis said.

Her friend always encouraged Lewis to pour her energy into the collection and to use it as an outlet for healing, and that’s exactly what she’s done.

“I have channeled it into my work; that’s what she always told me to do,” Lewis said.

There’s plenty of work to be done too.

“This is a one-woman show so I’m very busy shipping orders all the time and doing the design work and all the marketing social media,” Lewis said.

This summer is the first time since Rose & Bolt launched that she’s been able to get on the road for an extended period and sell across the country.

“I’ve been really able to blow it up online and so that’s what I’ve been focused on and then now combining it with these in-person events is awesome because people are walking by the booth already wearing the jewelry,” Lewis said.

Meeting some of her online customers has been rewarding, and being in the Deadhead community has been helpful too.

“It’s incredibly heart-working to see how my pieces can mean so much to Deadheads because we’re all so passionate about this music, and my jewelry pieces are talismans that embody the love for this music that we share, that bonds us as a community, and allow Deadheads to express their love of the grateful dead, through the piece that they choose and wear,” Lewis said.

She has sent the band members pieces from the collection and drummer and Grateful Dead founding member Bill Kreutzmann has worn one of her lighting bolt pieces on stage.

Over the last few weeks, she’s been to shows in Colorado, Michigan and Indiana, and plans to continue following the tour into mid-July.

Wednesday’s Dead & Company show at won’t be the first time she’s set up shop at the venue but it will be her most elaborate set-up yet.

Alongside the Rose & Bolt jewelry, she’ll collect donations to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control and against gun violence. She also encourages customers to contact their representatives about the issue.

For more information on the collection, visit RoseandBolt.com.

Categories: Life and Arts, News, Saratoga County, Scotia Glenville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0gUcgBdc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0gUcgBdc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFKqy_0gUcgBdc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTZrG_0gUcgBdc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whAMH_0gUcgBdc00

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ballston Spa, NY
State
Indiana State
City
Rose, NY
City
Burnt Hills, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
State
Colorado State
Saratoga County, NY
Entertainment
Saratoga County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, NY
SFGate

Remembering Jimi Hendrix's psychedelic takeover of San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

Jimi Hendrix placed his guitar in the front seat and then proceeded to sit in the back. Despite being the hottest new act in popular music on that summer day — June 25, 1967 — he was traveling alone without any entourage. In fact, when Jeffrey McMeans knocked on the door of room 152 at the Travelodge near Fisherman’s Wharf, he was surprised to discover Hendrix quietly waiting by himself to be picked up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Amps used by Pete Townshend and The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia for sale on Reverb

First up is a 1969/1970 Hiwatt CP103 Pete Townshend signature head and two matching cabs – all owned by Townshend himself – sold as a bundle for $100,000. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
ENTERTAINMENT
Loudwire

Alanis Morissette Honors Her Former Bandmate Taylor Hawkins Onstage

Alanis Morissette honored her former bandmate Taylor Hawkins during a recent show in London. Watch her onstage tribute to the late legendary drummer below. Hawkins has been in multiple bands and worked with lots of musicians. He was a part of Morissette's touring band from 1995-1997, prior to joining the Foo Fighters the same year. You can spot him in her music videos for "You Oughta Know" and "You Learn."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kreutzmann
SFGate

‘Ready for Some Levity’: Alvvays Brighten Up Their Indie-Pop Dream

It’s been a gloomy few years since Alvvays’ last album, and Molly Rankin has had enough. “I don’t necessarily want to pivot into something brand-new and wear a shiny suit and try and make it onto the radio,” observes the Toronto-based singer-songwriter, whose band will return on Oct. 7 with their third LP, Blue Rev. “I mean, I will always have some songs about people dying or walking into a lake or what have you. But I’m ready for some levity.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ New Recording Fetches Staggering Amount at Auction

If you are a fan of Bob Dylan, then pay attention because a new version of his 1962 song Blowin’ in the Wind was sold at auction. Yes, the iconic singer and song became one again. This version, which was helped along by T Bone Burnett, was sold at Christie’s in London for 1,482,000 pounds, or $1,769,508 million dollars. Christie’s actually posted that the estimate would be between 600,000 and 1 million pounds.
MUSIC
NME

Been Stellar: New Yorkers writing their own chapter in their city’s storied guitar scene

The line-up of any tastemaking music festival this year will tell you that New York’s guitar scene is alive and kicking right now. On these shores alone in the past few months, we’ve seen art-punks Gustaf dominate Brighton’s The Great Escape with their urgent and angular grooves, while noise-rockers Geese smashed their first UK headline tour with a starker, but equally gripping, approach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Design#The Grateful Dead#Burnt#Dead Company#Rose Bolt
Variety

Tommy Morgan, Harmonica Soloist for ‘Dances With Wolves,’ ‘Roots’ and Hundreds More Film and TV Scores, Dies at 89

Click here to read the full article. Tommy Morgan, a harmonica soloist who contributed to hundreds of movies and TV shows including “Roots” and “Dances With Wolves,” died June 23. He was 89. Morgan played on film soundtracks and record dates going back to the early 1950s. His estimated 7,000 recording sessions, according to statistics on his website, suggest that more people have heard his harmonica work than that of any other player of the instrument. That’s Morgan’s harmonica on Quincy Jones’ “Sanford and Son” theme, Mike Post’s “Rockford Files” theme and the scores for numerous shows including “Maverick,” “The Waltons,” “The...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Margaret Glaspy shares single ‘My Body My Choice’, announces Brooklyn benefit show

Margaret Glaspy has shared a new track, ‘My Body My Choice’, and announced a Brooklyn benefit show with proceeds going to The Brigid Alliance. Listen to the song below. Lola Kirke and Katy Kirby will also be performing at Baby’s Alright on August 7. Ticket sales will go towards the non-profit which provides travel, food, lodging, and logistical support for people seeking abortions.
BROOKLYN, NY
NPR

New Mix: Sylvan Esso, Ondara, Momma, Nora Brown and more

I'll begin this week's All Songs Considered with the song Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn tells us is his "favorite thing we've made so far as a band." The song is called, "Your Reality." Then I take us to the hills and some mountain music from the learned and talented teenage banjo picker Nora Brown. Nora's version of the Fred Cockerham song "Little Satchel" is from her third album coming in August called, Long Time To Be Gone. If you enjoy the ethereal folk sounds of Joan Shelley, then I am hoping you'll love the album I've had on repeat from Lindsay Clark called Carpe Noctem. The song "Evening Star" from the album also includes the spacious guitar of William Tyler.
MUSIC
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
228
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy