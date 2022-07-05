ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Crews extinguish residential structure fire in Paso Robles

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHgf3_0gUcPU7i00

Cause of the fire undetermined, no injuries reported

– At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to Myrtlewood Drive in Paso Robles for a reported multifamily residential structure fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to discover a fire burning on the exterior of the structure and extending into the attic space. Due to the potential, a second alarm was requested but after a quick knockdown of the fire, it was canceled.

The fire was contained within 10 minutes, causing minimal damage. All occupants were able to evacuate safely and return to their homes after the fire was extinguished, according to the fire department.

Two fire engines, one ladder truck, and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles Fire responded to the incident. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, two engines and one battalion chief from Cal Fire/SLO County, and one ladder truck from Atascadero responded. Under the SLO County Mutual Aid Plan, three additional engines, a battalion chief, and a breathing support unit responded as part of the second alarm assignment.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

The fire department reminds residents that all fireworks including “Safe and Sane” fireworks are prohibited in the City of Paso Robles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Suicide In The Car 07.07.2022

The man who died in the car crash Monday near San Miguel, died by suicide. That’s according to the California Highway Patrol. The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department has not released the name of the victim. He was traveling SB on 101 Monday afternoon when a Cal...
SAN MIGUEL, CA
kprl.com

Four Fires in the Salinas Riverbed 07.05.2022

Paso Robles fire department responded Saturday morning to four fires in the Salinas riverbed. The first was reported around 9 Saturday morning near the waste water treatment plant off Sulfur Springs road. When they arrived, fire fighters discovered a second fire. A third was found at 9:39 south of the wastewater treatment plant.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Two people die in rural Nipomo crash

Two vehicles collided in rural Nipomo early Wednesday morning, killing two men, according to the CHP. Shortly before 5 a.m.,a man was driving a Honda Civic northbound on Highway 1 when Cory Hudson of Grover Beach attempted to turn his Dodge Ram left onto Winterhaven Way, directly in the path of the Honda. The Honda and the Dodge collided head-on at the intersection of Highway 1 and Winterhaven Way, close to a Cal Fire station.
NIPOMO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Accidents
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Atascadero, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Identities Released in Double Fatal Traffic Collision Near Orcutt

The Coroner’s Bureau is releasing the name of the decedents from the vehicle accident on July 2, 2022, in the area of Hwy 1 and State Route 135 (South Y). The decedents are from Santa Maria;18-year-old Melisa Michelle Gonzalez-Bautista and 41-year-old Hermilo Vasquez-Mendez. Double Fatal Traffic Collision Near Orcutt.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Two Fatal Car Crashes 07.06.2022

Two fatal car crashes so far this week in the north county. Around seven last night, a man driving a 2009 Dodge charger at a high rate of speed northbound on highway 101 headed toward Paso Robles. He was passing vehicles on the shoulder and the median. His Dodge charger clipped a Toyota land cruiser just south of the Spring street off ramp.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Camp Roberts Fire 60 Percent Contained

PASO ROBLES — A fire burning at Camp Roberts Garrison Training Center on both Main and East Garrison, is now 60 percent contained. The fire started on Sunday, July 3 with Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett Fire Department, CAL Fire Monterey and San Luis Obispo, Ventana Hotshots, and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company responding on scene.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Fire Department#Fire Burning#Fire Engines#Accident#Paso Robles Fire#Cal Fire Slo County
Paso Robles Daily News

Shooting reported in Paso Robles

– On Thursday night, just before 10 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 34th Street for a report of gunshots in the area. Responding officers located empty handgun casings. During the investigation, it was determined the suspect had fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle. No one was struck by the bullets, and no one was injured in this incident. It is believed the suspect and victim are known to each other.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Two casualties reported in vehicle accident

– Early Wednesday morning at approximately 4:45 a.m., 38-year-old Cori Lee Hudson of Grover Beach was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on Highway 1, approaching Winterhaven Way at an undetermined speed. A male driver was traveling in a Honda Civic on Highway 101 northbound, approaching Winterhaven Way at an undetermined speed. Hudson reportedly initiated a left turn onto Winterhaven Way, crossing the northbound lane, directly in front of the path of the driver of the Honda Civic, according to a report by California Highway Patrol. The drivers were unable to avoid a head-on collision.
GROVER BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Tribune

Paso Robles man killed in high-speed crash on Highway 101

A Paso Robles man was killed in a high-speed crash on Highway 101 on Tuesday evening. According to CHP, the driver of a 2009 Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound near the South Spring Street exit around 7:04 p.m. He was passing cars on both the inside and outside shoulders, and while doing so, clipped a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser, according to a CHP news release.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

South County city selects location for homeless housing facility

Construction of 20 ‘cabins’ is currently underway, facility is anticipated to open its doors in late summer. – Following the City of Grover Beach’s acquisition of the property at 955 South 4th Street for homeless housing facility use in March, the Grover Beach City Council approved a ground lease agreement with 5 Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) to develop and operate a future facility during the June 27 City Council Meeting. Based on 5CHC’s examination of several potential sites across the county, they determined that 955 South 4th Street was a viable location for this particular development.
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man severely injured in crash on Highway 101 in San Miguel

A man suffered severe injuries after driving an SUV off Highway 101 in San Miguel on Monday. The current condition of the driver is unclear. [Tribune]. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the man was driving a silver SUV southbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle, drove over the highway median and went onto the east shoulder of the highway.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy