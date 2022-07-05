Crews extinguish residential structure fire in Paso Robles

Cause of the fire undetermined, no injuries reported

– At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to Myrtlewood Drive in Paso Robles for a reported multifamily residential structure fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to discover a fire burning on the exterior of the structure and extending into the attic space. Due to the potential, a second alarm was requested but after a quick knockdown of the fire, it was canceled.

The fire was contained within 10 minutes, causing minimal damage. All occupants were able to evacuate safely and return to their homes after the fire was extinguished, according to the fire department.

Two fire engines, one ladder truck, and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles Fire responded to the incident. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, two engines and one battalion chief from Cal Fire/SLO County, and one ladder truck from Atascadero responded. Under the SLO County Mutual Aid Plan, three additional engines, a battalion chief, and a breathing support unit responded as part of the second alarm assignment.

The cause of the fire was undetermined.

The fire department reminds residents that all fireworks including “Safe and Sane” fireworks are prohibited in the City of Paso Robles.