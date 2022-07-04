Teen Will Lose Her Leg After Shark Attack In Florida

An 11-foot alligator attacked and killed an unsuspecting person near a pond in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Friday, The U.S. Sun reports. The beast dragged the unnamed victim into the water, where the body was later recovered by police. At 11:45a.m. when police arrived, spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said “units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor, and retreated into a nearby retention pond.” One resident speculates the man was cutting grass that the homeowners’ association hadn’t chopped, Daily Mail reported. The pond is located in a private residential golf community, known for alligator sightings. The gator was euthanized by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. One neighbor, Jason Repak, even tweeted a picture of three gators at a nearby pond in the community, tagging an alligator zoo and joking that the animals could be their next exhibit. After Friday’s incident, he replied to his tweet saying “I couldn’t have imagined that it was likely one of these alligators that would later kill a man. My prayers and heart go out to the family as my arms wrap tighter around my kids and dogs near these ponds.” The local coroner’s officer will release more information on Monday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO