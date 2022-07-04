ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Teen Will Lose Her Leg After Shark Attack In Florida

By CBS News
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teenager who survived a shark attack last week near Tallahassee, Florida, now faces an upcoming surgery to amputate one of her legs. Addison Bethea, a 17-year-old from the nearby city of Perry, was scalloping in shallow waters off the coast of Keaton Beach on Thursday when a shark suddenly approached...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Girl seriously injured in shark attack at Florida beach

Editor's Note: WCTV previously reported that the girl had lost her leg, according to the sheriff's office. That is not the case; she had surgery and is expected to survive. This story has been updated. A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

17-year-old attacked by shark after sharks were spotted near the shore days before

17-year-old Addison Bethea was hunting for scallops on the Keaton Beach shore in Florida when a shark grabbed onto her leg and thrashed her around. Her firefighter brother tourniquet her leg which aided in saving her life. A shark had been spotted four days prior in the same spot. This incident comes after an attack in the Florida Keys on Wednesday and another in California eight days ago. Though statistically, shark attacks are less probable than being killed by a firework, concerns arise as climate change warms waters bringing sharks closer to shores.July 1, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
Tallahassee, FL
Accidents
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Perry, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Shark Attacks#Shark Bites#Amputation#Accident#Cbs Miami
The Independent

Florida teen who ‘socked 9-foot shark in the face’ describes harrowing encounter: ‘Didn’t know exactly what to do’

A Florida teenager who survived an attack from a nine-foot shark and will have to have part of her leg amputated has described the moments of the terrifying attack.Addison Bethea, 17, was looking for scallops close to Keaton Beach in northern Florida’s Taylor County when she was bitten by a shark in five-foot-deep water on 30 June, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.“I didn’t really know exactly what to do, but I knew that with sharks you’re supposed to punch them in the nose to get them off of you, and I couldn’t get around to punch him...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheDailyBeast

Eleven-Foot Alligator Kills One Person in South Carolina Pond Attack

An 11-foot alligator attacked and killed an unsuspecting person near a pond in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Friday, The U.S. Sun reports. The beast dragged the unnamed victim into the water, where the body was later recovered by police. At 11:45a.m. when police arrived, spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said “units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor, and retreated into a nearby retention pond.” One resident speculates the man was cutting grass that the homeowners’ association hadn’t chopped, Daily Mail reported. The pond is located in a private residential golf community, known for alligator sightings. The gator was euthanized by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. One neighbor, Jason Repak, even tweeted a picture of three gators at a nearby pond in the community, tagging an alligator zoo and joking that the animals could be their next exhibit. After Friday’s incident, he replied to his tweet saying “I couldn’t have imagined that it was likely one of these alligators that would later kill a man. My prayers and heart go out to the family as my arms wrap tighter around my kids and dogs near these ponds.” The local coroner’s officer will release more information on Monday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Independent

Girl attacked by 9ft shark loses leg after family member beat animal away

A girl in Florida was attacked by a 9ft shark and saved by a family member who started beating it until it swam away. The girl had been looking for scallops close to Keaton Beach in Taylor County, northern Florida, when she was bitten by a shark in five feet deep water on Thursday, according to a statement by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.Coming to the girl’s aid, a family member rushed to her side and started hitting the shark until it swam off. The girl’s age has not been revealed publicly. She was airlifted to a...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy