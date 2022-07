Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander David Peterson and the New York Mets. Naquin went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the lineup Tuesday after missing five weeks with a quad strain. He avoided a setback, but the Reds are holding the lefty-hitter out against the Mets' southpaw. Albert Almora is replacing Naquin in right field and hitting eighth.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO