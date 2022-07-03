ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Lake, CO

Man dies after cliff jumping at Grand Lake, police recover his body

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzeUg_0gUbdXv000
Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department said they recovered the body of a drowning victim from the waters of Grand Lake on Saturday evening.

According to the GRDA police, they received a call at around 6:30 p.m. about a man who had jumped into the water from the cliffs in the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake but did not resurface. GRDA police responded to the scene and made recovery of the body around 7 p.m. in 31 feet of water.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The man’s name has not yet been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Grand Lake, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Lake, CO
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cliff Jumping#Police#Cliffs#Grand River Dam Authority#Accident#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy