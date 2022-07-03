ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mickey Guyton is Bringing Her Son to Watch the Fireworks During Her ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Hosting Gig

By Carena Liptak
 3 days ago
Mickey Guyton is currently gearing up for her hosting gig on PBS' A Capitol Fourth special, which airs on Monday (July 4.) But as she preps for her onstage role, she's also looking forward to bringing a special guest to Washington, D.C.: Her 16-month-old son, Grayson. Guyton says that...

Wichita Falls, TX
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.

