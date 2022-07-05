Chicago Weather: Strong storms move through Chicago area

Strong thunderstorms in the Chicago area overnight Monday into Tuesday.

was issued for Kane and McHenry counties until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

was issued for Cook and Lake counties until 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

was issued for Boone and Winnebago counties until midnight.

has been issued for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Ogle and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Strong storms moved into LaSalle County Monday afternoon prompting a brief tornado warning. That was followed by several hours of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings throughout the Chicago area.

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said the latest models shows storms forming in Wisconsin that will shift more into our area as the night goes on. The greatest threat of severe weather is between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns associated with those storms, though some hail is possible.

The tornado threat is low, but not zero, Mowry said. More severe weather watches are possible.

The area remains under a slight risk of severe weather Tuesday, as well.

More rain chances are expected Wednesday through Friday.