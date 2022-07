A Virginia couple feared missing after they hit dangerous weather as they sailed to the Portuguese islands of Azores has been found safe and sound. Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65 years old and from Virginia Beach, radioed the Coast Guard in Virginia on Friday, telling watch standers they were unscathed and headed for home. They were about 80 miles east of Chincoteague at the time, but they were not in distress nor did they need any assistance, according to a press release from the agency.

