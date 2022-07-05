ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic 4th of July TV deal takes $400 off Samsung's new 4K OLED TV

By Louis Ramirez
Update: Amazon is price matching yesterday's price and offering the TV for $400 off, which is its lowest price ever.

Of all the sales I've seen this holiday, 4th of July TV sales are the ones that I've been most excited to cover. Why? OLED TVs are dropping in price at a rate that's astonishing. This past weekend I wrote about the cheapest OLED TV deal ever and now Samsung's new OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price as well, proving that both entry-level and premium OLED prices are in a free fall.

Right now you can get the new Samsung 55-inch S95B 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,797 at Amazon . That's $400 off and its lowest price ever. That's $200 cheaper than Samsung's direct price .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8esh_0gUaFLdl00

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,799 @ Amazon
Samsung's new OLED TV just came out and it's already on sale. Not only that, but it's now at its lowest price ever. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. View Deal

The Samsung S95B OLED TV doesn't hold a spot on our list of the b est OLED TVs . However, that's because we've yet to give this TV a full review in our labs. But based on our Samsung S95B OLED TV hands on , this could be 2022's OLED TV to beat.

This TV is a QD-OLED , which basically means it combines the best elements of a QLED TV with an OLED TV. The result should be a TV that offers LCD-like brightness while maintaining those perfect, inky blacks everyone we all love from OLED TVs. Based on our initial hands on, we were really impressed by the TV's vibrant off-angle viewing, with the color holding up even at 45-degrees.

The Samsung S95B OLED TV runs an updated version of Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform. Its Media Screen also acts as a unified dashboard for your streaming apps, while Gaming Hub centralizes your game consoles through a cloud-based service so you can jump back into playing right from your TV's home screen.

It's worth noting that Prime Day deals are right around the corner. However, I don't see this TV getting significantly cheaper during Prime Day. (Amazon's holiday will likely focus more on entry-level OLEDs and Amazon's own line of Fire TVs). That said, make sure to follow our OLED TV deals coverage for more discounts.

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

