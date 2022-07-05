ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CAPTURED: Moody man wanted in weekend murder located out of state

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOODY, Ala. — UPDATE 7/4: The Moody Police Department said a man wanted in connection with a Sunday morning murder was located Monday evening. In a Facebook post, Moody PD announced 36-year-old Stanley "C.J."...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Suspect charged in shooting death of Birmingham 18-year-old

A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a Birmingham teen killed more than a week ago on the city’s eastside. Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with murder in the June 25 slaying of 18-year-old Jaylan Bloxom. Harper was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday evening and is being held on $1.5 million.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in deadly Gate City shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Gate City on June 25, 2022. Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with the murder of Jaylan Bloxom. The deadly shooting happened in the 7500 block of 67th Court...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Moody murder suspect captured in Mississippi

UPDATE: Stanley Calvin Burrell Jr. has been taken into custody in Mississippi. Moody Police Department would like to thank everyone for assisting in getting this person into police custody. From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — The Moody Police Department (MPD) obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in connection to the murder of a […]
MOODY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Moody Ala#Moody Pd#Barrington Parc#Moody
CBS 42

2 arrested in shooting of 15-year-old, third suspect sought

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old late last month. Omar Smith (left) and Martez Jefferson (right) have both been charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. The shooting occurred in the Morell […]
wbrc.com

Pelham Police preparing for possible surge in human trafficking

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the influx of people coming in for The World Games many law enforcement agencies are preparing for a potential surge in human trafficking. Pelham Police officers are trained on how to recognize and stop human trafficking in all of its forms. Sgt. Brad Jordan with...
PELHAM, AL
WAFF

One dead in fatal Fairview shooting

FAIRVIEW, Ala. (WAFF) - A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting in Fairview on Tuesday morning. According to the Cullman County Coroner, Bryce Shane Bradshaw was the man shot and killed. At this time, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. This story will be updated...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 06/20/22 to 06/26/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 06/20/22 to 06/26/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1007 calls for service. There were 102 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 54 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 39 misdemeanor arrests. There were 31 traffic accidents, 137 traffic stops, and 42 traffic citations. 31 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were no felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrests, and eleven warrants served.
ANNISTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was found dead inside his cell on Saturday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Kenneth Bernard James Jr., was found lying unresponsive on the floor of his cell by his cellmate.
BESSEMER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sheriff Holds Press Conference About Kidnapping Suspect on the Run

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade, held a press conference this morning at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters to discuss the events that led up to the current manhunt for Tony Lamar White. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, Oxford Police Chief, Bill Partridge, and Calhoun/Cleburn County District Attorney, Brian McVeigh were also present for the press conference.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

3 killed in weekend Birmingham crashes, including 2 hit-and-run cases

A 61-year-old woman was found dead on a Birmingham street, the apparent victim of one of two fatal hit-and-runs in the city over the holiday weekend. In all, three people died in traffic crashes between Saturday and Sunday in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Eric Leuji Carnley, Lacy Arnez Owens, and Eric James Ratcliffe.
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a robbery they say happened back in June. Police say a member of the community was robbed at gunpoint on Monday, June 20 in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue West.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcyclist killed in hit and run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for the person who struck and killed a motorcyclist and left the scene. The victim has been identified as Eric Leuji Carnley. He was 43. Police say on July 2 around 3:35 a.m. Carnley was traveling north on Interstate 59/20 near Arkadelphia...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman killed in parking lot of Church’s Chicken identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken in Birmingham over the weekend has been identified. Darneshia Lashun Mosely, 25, was shot during a domestic argument in the parking lot of the Church’s Chicken on 3rd Avenue North around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. She was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy