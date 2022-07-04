ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Photos: Deadly shooting at Fourth of July parade in Chicago suburb

By Times Photography Wire Services
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1Yd5_0gUZx2sC00

At least six people died and 24 others were wounded in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park , and officers were searching for the shooter, who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.

Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O’Neill urged people to shelter in place as authorities searched for the gunman.

“This morning ... our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said at the news conference. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims at this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Parents of Boy, 2, Found Alone at Parade Shooting Among Dead

Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robert Crimo, III, person of interest in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting, now in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, the "person of interest" in the deadly Highland Park July 4th mass shooting is now in police custody.He was spotted in North Chicago, police attempted traffic stop, he fled, then they stopped him in Lake Forest, and was taken into custody without incident.The holiday mass shooting left six dead and dozens injured. Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the July 4th parade. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle.Authorities didn't say what specific information led them to identify Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Murder-Obsessed Posts of Parade Massacre Suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois—The 21-year-old Illinois man accused in Monday’s parade massacre is an amateur rapper who posted disturbing videos on his YouTube channel, including a crude animation depicting a gunman being killed by police. In addition to videos filled with violent imagery and mass-shooting fantasy, Robert “Bobby” Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Park Police#Violent Crime#Highland Park Police Cmdr
AOL Corp

3 people killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Indiana block party

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
GARY, IN
The US Sun

Highland Park parade mass shooting LIVE updates — Active shooter remains at large after six people killed near Chicago

GUNSHOTS sent spectators at a Fourth of July parade running as police and paramedics arrived on the scene to aid the injured and hunt for the gunman. The Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois — about 25 miles north of Chicago — descended into chaos 10 minutes into its start after a gunman opened fire on parade-goers.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Variety

Fourth of July Parade Shooting in Highland Park, Illinois Leaves at Least Six Dead, 24 Injured

Click here to read the full article. A shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. has left at least six people dead and 24 others injured, according to the New York Times. A 22-year-old identified as a person of interest in the case was placed into custody early Monday evening. Variety will not identify him. Reports indicate that shots were heard approximately 10 minutes after the parade had commenced at 10 a.m. CT. The victims range in age from 8 years old to 85 years old. Authorities have stated that they believe the gunman had used a high-powered rifle,...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox News

Chicago crowds attack police, shoot fireworks in late-night unrest

Violent crowds in Chicago attacked police cars with fists and fireworks in at least two incidents this weekend, injuring one officer. Police first came under attack Saturday night when a crowd jumped on top of a patrol car, kicking and punching the vehicle until the windshield broke. One officer was injured in the incident, according to CBS Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
348K+
Followers
64K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy