Photos: Deadly shooting at Fourth of July parade in Chicago suburb

At least six people died and 24 others were wounded in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park , and officers were searching for the shooter, who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.

Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O’Neill urged people to shelter in place as authorities searched for the gunman.

“This morning ... our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said at the news conference. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims at this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us.”

