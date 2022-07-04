ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

On Independence Day, Charlotte welcomes its newest U.S. citizens

By Payton Guion
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271kMe_0gUZpZO000

Julius Dogbegah has lived in Charlotte since 2010, but he said he hasn’t had a more important day in the city than Monday.

In fact, Dogbegah, 39, said July 4 was the most important day of his life. It was the day he became a United States citizen.

“I can vote. That’s the most important thing,” the Ghanaian immigrant said about gaining his U.S. citizenship. “It opens up opportunities. I’m not limited.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00arGs_0gUZpZO000
Julius Dogbegah, originally of Ghana, waves the American Flag after taking the Oath of Allegiance after a naturalization ceremony at the Charlotte Museum of History in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, July 4, 2022. Fifteen people from 13 countries participated in the ceremony on Monday. Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

Dogbegah was one of fifteen people originally from all over the world who, on Monday, completed the final step on their path to citizenship in a naturalization ceremony at the Charlotte Museum of History.

In a year so far characterized by ongoing pandemic fatigue and political turmoil, Monday’s ceremony stood out as a hopeful reminder of the American ideals of freedom, opportunity and self-determination.

“I welcome you as our newest U.S. citizens,” said Rochelle Brandon, a local gynecologist who served as the keynote speaker at the ceremony. “Quite frankly, we need you. Bring your faith, your culture, your cuisine and ethnicity, and weave it into the fabric of this country.

“I hope you will join us in this grand experiment in freedom and equality called the United States.”

With family looking on, the 15 people — from Central America, Africa, Asia and elsewhere — swore their allegiance to the United States and its Constitution, the culmination of a long process that includes forms, fees, interviews and a citizenship test.

A video message from President Joe Biden welcomed the group as American citizens.

“You’ve earned a new title — equal to that of the president of the United States — citizen of the United States of America,” Biden said in the prerecorded message, adding that the country is “a great nation of immigrants.”

Their first act as citizens was to recite the pledge of allegiance. Then, one by one, they were called up to be recognized and presented with a certificate acknowledging their achievement. Several of them stopped to pose for a picture and wave a miniature American flag.

Among those cheering for their new compatriots were three men dressed in full American Revolution-era garb, including a battle drum and tricorn hats. The three were members of the Mecklenburg County chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

“Our ancestry formed this country,” said Jim Wood, who added that a member of his family fought in the Battle of Guilford Courthouse in what is now Greensboro. “Welcoming new citizens, we’ve been doing it for 246 years.”

The weight of the occasion wasn’t lost on Dogbegah, who was beaming in the minutes after the ceremony as he spoke to people around the room.

The thing he was most looking forward to as an American citizen, aside from voting: Hearing a welcome home from customs agents the next time he returns to the U.S. from visiting his native Ghana.

“When you have an American passport, they treat you differently,” he said.

