Van Buren, AR

Van Buren man arrested in deadly shooting of his wife

KHBS
 2 days ago

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante has confirmed to 40/29 News that Eathan Alan Cypert was arrested in connection with

www.4029tv.com

KATV

Crawford County deputies arrest man accused of killing his wife

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV's news content partner 40/29 News has reported an arrest made in a Sunday morning homicide of a Van Buren man. According to 40/29, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante confirmed the arrest of Eathan Alan Cypert who was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Christina Cypert, his wife.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Police: Missing Fort Smith man found dead after motorcycle crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The body of a man who was reported missing in Fort Smith has been found after a motorcycle crash. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), the body of 66-year-old Ronald Casanova was found near Muldrow, Oklahoma. It is believed that he was involved in a deadly motorcycle accident, according to police.
FORT SMITH, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

66-year-old dies in motorcycle crash

MULDROW, Okla. — A 66-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash near Muldrow, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The exact time and date is unknown to OHP, but they believe it was between June 24 and June 29. Ronald Casanova (SIC), age 66 of Fort Smith, Arkansas,...
MULDROW, OK
magnoliareporter.com

Twitter: Mass murder ... Bentonville baseball ... ETex plane crash

Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:. Multiple sources, Rooftop sniper kills six people at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. More than two dozen injuries reported -- almost all with gunshot wounds. Gunman at large. … KSLA News 12, Four wounded in Monday shooting on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. … The Advocate, Almost a year after Hurricane Ida plowed through Tangipahoa Parish, hundreds are still displaced. With rising costs and few affordable houses on the market, many have few options. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Homeless man’s death ruled homicide; North Little Rock police investigate. … KATV, Teenage boy drowns Sunday at Greers Ferry Lake. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Bentonville bets $15 million on Phillips Park baseball complex. … Multiple sources, Seven dead, 14 missing following Italian Alps avalanche. … Mitchell McCoy, Little Rock Police: Overnight killing on Colonel Glenn marks city's 43rd homicide of 2022, which is the total number of homicides in 2019. The city has surpassed 2018, 2016 and 2015's homicide numbers. … Associated Press, More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia's largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months. … Associated Press, Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. lost a legal bid Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. … Multiple sources, Four people injured Sunday in airplane crash near Mount Pleasant, TX. … Multiple sources, NASA satellite heading toward lunar orbit. … Talk Business & Politics, Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Skeletal remains found in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police Department, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, workers of West Tree Service notified police they found human skeletal remains in the 2900 block of Cliff Drive in Fort Smith. The remains have been...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith Museum of History closed due to COVID exposure

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Museum of History will be closed for a couple of days due to a COVID-19 exposure. According to the museum's Facebook page, they will be closing Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7, to appropriately clean the area. Museum officials say they...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Bentonville, Arkansas, Salvation Army opens cooling center

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Salvation Army has opened up its cooling center. The cooling center opens any time the heat index reaches 95 degrees. "This is the greatest needs I've seen, this has been a very busy week," Jonathon Arnett, director of the shelter, said. "Today alone we registered five new guests. You all know it's been painfully hot. We've been struggling to make sure no one succumbs to heat exhaustion or heat stroke."
BENTONVILLE, AR

