Lapeer County, MI

Police recover body of missing man in Lake Nepessing in Lapeer County

By Caleb Holloway, Chloe Godbold
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says they have recovered the body of the missing man in Lake Nepessing. The man has been identified as...

Lapeer man's body recovered after drowning in Lake Nepessing

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities recovered the body of a Lapeer man who drowned in Lake Nepessing over the weekend. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the body of 59-year-old David Holmes was pulled from the water around 9 p.m. Monday. He had been missing since Saturday evening. Investigators say...
LAPEER, MI
Lapeer man’s body pulled from Lake Nepessing after 2-day search

LAPEER, MI – The body of a 59-year-old Lapeer man was pulled from Lake Nepessing, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office. David Holmes had last been seen late Saturday, July 2, officials said, when he was on a boat ride. A two-day missing person investigation concluded late Monday, July 4, when Holmes’ body was recovered from the lake.
Local Agencies Assist With Police Pursuit On I-96 In Brighton

There was a large police presence in the Brighton area today as multiple agencies assisted an outside jurisdiction with a vehicle pursuit. A large number of vehicles from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Brighton Police Department were all in the area of I-96 and Grand River.
BRIGHTON, MI
A Grand Blanc Township traffic stop turns into a learning experience for a mom and kids

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A traffic stop in Grand Blanc Township quickly turned into a learning experience for a mom and her kids. In a picture that was posted on the Grand Blanc Township Facebook page that has since received more than 200 shares, the officer is seen posing with kids after explaining why they don't need to be afraid of the police. Initially the kids were fearful when the officer pulled over their mom, but that quickly changed when this officer decided to go above and beyond his normal job responsibilities teaching both the mom and kids a lesson or two.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
Reward offered for info on deadly hit & run in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Crime Stoppers and the Mayor of Flint are offering up to a $3,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the hit & run death of Lonnie Williams. 52-year-old Lonnie Williams was hit on his motorcycle May 30th, 2022 on Stewart Avenue near Clio Road in Flint.
FLINT, MI
Montrose shooting leads to search for suspect, arrest in Flushing

MONTROSE., MI – One person is in custody following a non-fatal shooting at a Montrose apartment complex late Tuesday night. Police said Montrose Township police officers were dispatched at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, to Beech Trail Apartments off Coke Drive for a domestic disturbance involving weapons. Police heard...
MONTROSE, MI
Sheriff: Woman found in roadway severely beaten, raped

A 48-year-old Pontiac woman who was severely beaten and raped a few weeks ago continues to recover from her injuries while her alledged attacker sits in the Oakland County Jail and faces several felony charges. The accused, Demagio Redmond, 27, is charged with assault with intent to murder, kidnapping and...
PONTIAC, MI
Jeremy Howe
Police: Woman Walking On I-75 In Troy With 55-Gallon Drum On Head Arrested

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman has been arrested after she was found walking along I-75 in Troy with an empty 55-gallon drum over her head on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced. On Sunday, July 3, a trooper was on northbound I-75 near Big Beaver Road when he saw a woman walking on the right shoulder, with the 55-gallon drum over her head. Overnight: 07/03 at 6:30 PMLocation:N/B I-75 Fwy just north of Big Beaver, City of TroySynopsis:A Metro North trooper was on patrol on N/B I-75 when he spotted a female pedestrian walking on the right shoulder of the freeway with an...
TROY, MI
31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)

31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan David Bahena, from Oakland County, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Saturday in Pontiac. Officials actively responded to the area of Joslyn Road at Columbia Avenue at 2:13 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
PONTIAC, MI
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Rescues 18 Kids On Its 30 Most Vulnerable List During GHOST Operation

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Friday the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team rescued 18 out of 30 children on their most vulnerable list. The GHOST rescue operation was on June 30. Children on their most vulnerable list are classified as kids who slip through the cracks in probate court and Child Protective Services. The GHOST team said they will continue to investigate and look for the other 12 outstanding children on the list. “Predators look for kids that are vulnerable that nobody ever thinks about,” Swanson said. Children put on the most vulnerable list are classified as potential victims. One of the rescued children, a 14-year-old, was taken to Voices for Children for a forensic interview. The 14-year-old showed evidence of physical abuse, according to GHOST. This case is being given to CPS for a parental plan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, Voices for Children and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office helped on this rescue. GHOST has been doing rescue operations for the last five years. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Tragedy on Lake Nepessing as Man Goes Missing Off Boat Saturday Night

The holiday weekend saw tragedy on Lake Nepessing in Lapeer Country. As of Sunday night, dive teams and marine patrol were still searching for a missing 59-year-old man, David Michael Holmes. According to The County Press, the Holmes went missing off a boat on the lake sometime around 10:30 pm...
Court Hearing Set For Man Charged In Local Stabbing Death

A hearing is set next week for a man authorities say confessed to killing a local woman after being pulled over in Texas. 47-year-old Brandon Eric Wilson of Genoa Township is charged with one count of homicide-open murder in the death of 66-year-old Janey Lynn Cairns, also of Genoa Township.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

