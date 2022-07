Noel Alexander Eaton, 24, of Denison, Texas went into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. Noel was born on April 22, 1998 in Denison, Texas to Jeremy Eaton and Ashley McBride. Noel was an extraordinary baseball player who played in Denison Little League, Denison Pony League, was a 7-time All-Star, and won multiple league and tournament championships. Noel also had a passion for hunting, fishing, and music.

DENISON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO