The best AirPods alternatives 2022

Best AirPods alternatives Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best AirPods alternatives you can buy in 2022.

With great battery life, the option of a wireless charging case and hands-free "Hey Siri" functionality, you can see why true wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods are so popular. But if you want an AirPods alternative, then what are the best pairs on the market? If you're looking for a sporty pair, or a cheaper one, or one that delivers outstanding sound quality, this is the page for you.

How to choose the best AirPods alternatives for you

Firstly, you need to decide which AirPods you want an alternative for. Is it the affordable, entry-level AirPods (2019) or the more recent AirPods 3? Or, perhaps you want a pair of AirPods Pro alternatives that bring active noise-cancelling to the party?

Are you someone who's already immersed in the Apple ecosystem but who doesn't want to be tied down when it comes to your headphones choice? Or, perhaps you're an Android user, who simply likes the idea of an AirPods-esque pair of wireless in-ears.

Obviously, you'll need to settle on a budget when considering AirPods alternatives. The good news here is that there are some great cheap options at the budget end of the market and there are also more premium alternatives should your budget be able to accommodate.

You can now get plenty of bang for your buck where the best cheap wireless earbuds are concerned, and given Apple products all tend to demand a slight price premium, there are some great bargains to be had. As you'll see on the list below, they're as competitive on battery life and features as they are on sound quality so you should easily be able to find a pair that stacks up well.

We've rounded up the best AirPods alternatives for every taste and budget, from cheap to premium, so you're guaranteed to find a pair that suits you. All these pairs come with a charging case for topping up battery life, while physical buttons and touch surface controls also make an appearance. What's more, some of the best wireless earbuds listed below also just happen to be some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds around.

These Sony's are comparable to the AirPods Pro and they're superior in a number of ways. (Image credit: Sony)

Arguably the best AirPods alternatives on the market right now.

OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 8 hours (24 hours with charging case) | Finishes: 2

Clear, detailed bass performance Wonderful sense of musicality Comfortable Class-leading battery life Missing Sony’s Multipoint feature Lacking ear tip choices No aptX HD

With the new WF-1000XM4, Sony's managed to build on the huge success of the WF-1000XM3 (below) and produce a sensational pair of AirPods alternatives.

There's dynamics and detail in spades and it's a balanced performance, with taut, precise bass notes and refined, sophisticated vocals. You can't help but be carried away by their sense of musicality.

Those who prioritise battery life in their AirPods alternatives should find the eight hours promised by the Sonys more than sufficient. The wireless charging case also extends this by a further 16 hours.

The Sonys are comfortable to wear too, with touch-sensitive controls and ear tips that provide excellent noise isolation. Combine this with brilliant noise cancelling courtesy of Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and the WF-1000XM4 are difficult to fault.

IPX4 water resistance is included, as are clever features such as Quick Attention and Speak-To-Chat which both allow you to have a conversation without removing the earbuds. If you buy one pair of AirPods alternatives this year, make it the WF-1000XM4.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM4

Panasonic's in-ears offer a great blend of features and performance for the money. (Image credit: Panasonic)

A hugely talented and affordable pair of AirPods alternatives.

Bluetooth version: 5.0 | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6.5 hours (+ 13 hours from charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes

Expansive detailed presentation Excellent noise cancelling Superb touch controls Fit could be an issue for some

Panasonic isn't a brand that immediately springs to mind when you think of the best AirPods alternatives. But perhaps it should be. The RZ-S500W are the company's first foray into the market and they're sensational performers for the money.

Specs are thorough, with noise-cancelling tech, an Ambient Mode, twin mics for voice calls, and battery life that totals 19.5 hours (6.5hrs from the buds and 13hrs from the charging case). A 15-minute USB-C quick-charge can deliver 70 minutes of playback. The touch controls on each bud are responsive and intuitive, allowing you to control your music and switch between noise-cancelling modes with zero fuss.

You also get five sizes of ear tips to help with fit. We found this a little hit and miss, so we'd definitely experiment and consider mixing the sizes if it means getting a more secure fit.

Both noise-cancelling and sound quality are excellent. There's plenty of agility through the low end and loads of texture across the frequencies. Music sounds clear and there's a great deal of refinement on show, which is to be welcomed at this price level. To sum up, these Panasonic AirPods alternatives are superb for the money.

Read the full review: Panasonic RZ-S500W

Brilliant budget earbuds and a great alternative to the standard AirPods. (Image credit: Sony)

Sony's no-frills AirPods alternatives are a great budget buy.

Type: In-ear | Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 20 hours | Noise-cancelling: No | Waterproof rating: IPX4 | 3.5mm connector: No | Weight: 5.4g per bud

Compact and comfortable design Spirited, well-balanced sound Fine control app Ordinary battery life Slightly small-scale sound Numerous serious rivals

Think of Sony's WF-C500 wireless earbuds as a no-frills version of the WF-1000XM4 found further up this page. They deliver a lot of what makes those wireless earbuds a success without cutting too many corners. And it's this that also places them among the best cheap AirPods alternatives.

They're good for running and sports, thanks to their IPX4 rating, while you also get ‘fast pair’ connectivity with Android devices and ‘swift pair’ with Windows 10 PCs.

The sound is nicely balanced, there's loads of mid-range detail on show and it's presented in a cohesive and musical package.

Battery life is 10 hours from the buds themselves, which should be plenty for most, and the case provides another 10 hours so the total battery life can be bettered by some rivals. But, if you're after a great sub-£100 pair of earbuds, that can take on the AirPods at their own game, the Sony's WF-C500 should be on your shortlist.

Read the full Sony WF-C500 review

The Melomanias offer a whopping nine hours of battery life per charge. (Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

An impressive pair of AirPods alternatives with great battery life.

Bluetooth version: 5.0 | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 45 hours (low power mode) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes

Extra dynamic expression Great clarity Slick app support No noise cancelling

The Melomania 1 Plus have some big shoes to fill given the popularity of the original Melomanias (which you'll find further down this list). But we're glad to say that the new version of those AirPods alternatives hits the spot.

They boast app support, customisable EQ settings and both white and black colour options. Like the originals, the real selling point is battery life. The 1 Plus will keep you entertained for an impressive nine hours off a single charge. Throw in an additional four charges from the carry case, and that makes 45 hours of total run time. There's no noise-cancelling onboard, but that's a small price to pay at this level.

The Melomanias deliver an open and powerful musical performance. They sound clear and more dynamic than the original Melomanias and there's a smidgen more detail too. If you want an affordable and accomplished pair of AirPods alternatives the 1 Plus should be one of the pairs you consider.

Read the full Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus review

Google's AirPods equivalents are a great option for owners of Android devices. (Image credit: Google)

Google's AirPods alternatives deliver impressive sound for not a lot of cash.

Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5hr (+20hr from case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes

Well-rounded, clean sound Comfortable Reliable connection No volume touch control on buds No noise-cancelling

iPhone users have got multiple models of AirPods to consider, but what about Android smartphone owners? We'd point them in the direction of the Pixel Buds A-Series, the latest AirPods alternatives to be launched by the search giant and their best effort to date.

They're light and comfortable, and while noise cancelling is off the menu, they do a good job of isolating you. Your colour choices are either white or 'Dark Olive' and the earbuds also boast IPX4 water resistance so you can use them for general exercise and running.

The five-hour battery life isn't exactly class-leading but should be enough for most people. You also get another 20 or so from the carry case. Pairing Pixel Buds A-Series is extremely simple, especially if you're using an Android smartphone or tablet that boasts the Fast Pair feature.

Come music time, there's a lot to like about the Pixel Buds thanks to their approachable, balanced sound. It doesn't favour any part of the sonic spectrum which can't always be said for AirPods alternatives at this level. They're well-rounded performers and available at a great price.

Read the full Google Pixel Buds A-Series review

These Sony earbuds have been around a while but they're still great AirPods alternatives. (Image credit: Sony)

Another brilliant pair of AirPods alternatives, courtesy of Sony.

Connector: n/a | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: n/a | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6 hours (24 hours with charging case)

Rhythmic, entertaining sound Accomplished noise-cancelling Impressive battery life No aptX HD support No IP rating

Impressive tech, a comfortable fit, excellent battery life and awesome sound quality. These Sonys tick all those boxes and then some and, although they've been de-throned by the newer WF-1000XM4, the XM3 are still a great shout. You can also find some great WF-1000XM3 deals at the moment.

Their active noise-cancelling tech works remarkably well for a pair of AirPods alternatives, isolating you from the outside world and allowing the excellent sound quality into your ears unhindered. It's also handy if you just fancy a snooze instead of listening to any music.

Battery life (with Bluetooth and noise-cancelling activated) is a decent six hours per charge, with the supplied charging case bumping this to 24 hours. Which should last all but the most far-flung worker an entire week's commuting.

It would be nice to support aptX HD Bluetooth and they're not really suitable for sports due to the lack of water/sweat-resistance, but apart from that, you're going to get a seriously musical and engaging performance for the money.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

Another alternative to the AirPods Pro, the Sennheisers deliver a wonderfully sophisticated sound. (Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser's premium AirPods alternatives are refined all-rounders.

Bluetooth: aptX Adaptive, aptX, AAC, SBC | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 7hrs (28hrs with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes

Spacious, refined and insightful sound aptX Adaptive Bluetooth support Nicely priced Earpieces slightly cheaper looking Pick up wind noise

Entering their third generation here, Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless earbuds have always been a great AirPods alternative. The noise-cancelling earbuds remain among the best-in-class and bona fide AirPods Pro rivals with brilliant audio, and a long spec sheet that includes great battery life (28 hours), aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support and in-app personalisation features. Oh, and they're cheaper than the Momentum True Wireless 2 (below) when they initially launched.

They're nice and comfortable, deliver one of the most mature, expansive and refined performances on the market. Their noise-cancelling is more than a match for the AirPods Pro, too.

Building on an already winning recipe with an improved feature set, decent step up in performance and acceptable price tag, the Momentum True Wireless 3 are a great option if you're in the market for a premium AirPods alternative.

Read the full Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 review

Bose's AirPods Pro alternatives offer brilliant noise-cancelling and a lively sound. (Image credit: Bose)

Fantastic AirPods alternatives with superb noise-cancelling.

Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6hrs (18hrs with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes

Exciting, entertaining sound Superb balance Impressive noise-cancelling Average battery life

Historically, the vast majority of Bose's noise-cancelling headphones have been on- and over-ear designs, but the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are up there with the very best AirPods alternatives.

The Bose are lightweight and we have no issues listening for a hours at a time. For the average commute or exercise session (the QuietComforts are both sweat and weather-resistant) they are great to live with and they feel like a quality product too. Battery life is six hours from a single charge, with the charging case supplying an extra two charges, making 18 hours in total – decent, but by no means class-leading. Being able to customise some features and controls, and adjust the excellent noise-cancellation in the companion app, enhances ease of use. Touch controls for volume are the icing on the cake.

The sense of enthusiasm and excitement conveyed by these AirPods alternatives is highly infectious. There’s power, poise and a fantastic sense of dynamism. Bass notes sound full-bodied, go deep and the QuietComforts squeeze out lots of detail.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are great all-rounders, capable of impressive musicality and topped off with excellent noise cancelling. They’re more than a match for any rival at this level.

Read the full review: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

These JBLs are a great option for sporty types who might struggle with the fit of AirPods. (Image credit: JBL)

Sporty AirPods alternatives that makes a lot of sense.

Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 10 hours (30 hours with charging case)

Good detail Strong bass depth Long battery life Can be beaten for dynamics Carrying case is a bit big

JBL is a heavy hitter when it comes to true wireless sports earbuds, and given the AirPods can be hit and miss for exercise, you might want to consider the Reflect Flows as an alternative option.

These true wireless buds are very good indeed, especially if you want a bass-heavy sound for the gym without resorting to cans. (Because let's be honest, you have to be pretty ripped to pull off cans in the gym.)

But there's more to the sound than just bass. Even complex songs retain a sense of distance between instruments so proceedings never become too muddied. It's an impressive showing, especially for a sporty pair.

The 10-hour battery life (or 30 with the case) means you've no excuse to finish that 5k run or even a marathon for that matter. In fact, with the carry case in your pocket, you'd have enough juice to complete an Ironman, providing you're up to it.

Whether you're a weekend warrior or hardcore fitness fanatic, the Reflect Flows will see you through your routine.

Read the full review: J BL Reflect Flow

No noise-cancelling on offer here, but the Shures deliver a confident and musical performance. (Image credit: Shure)

Shure's beefy AirPods alternatives sound the business.

Bluetooth support: aptX, SBC, AAC | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 7 hours (buds); 21 hours (total) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes

Accurate, clear presentation Analytical and spacious Intuitive app Case is bulky

There’s plenty to love about Shure's first proper AirPods alternatives. The earpieces are bigger than those of Apple's buds, but they still fit securely, with the aid of premium comply memory foam tips (which come in three sizes).

Unlike AirPods, they don't feature touch-capacitive controls -instead, they use a single tactile button on the top edge of both earbuds. The buttons are easy to find and the different combinations of single, double and triple-pressing make them easy to control. The accompanying ShurePlus Play App is slick, intuitive, reliable and offers more performance tweaks than we’re used to seeing at this level, too.

The Sony XM4s (above) sound a bit more fun, but the Shure Aonic Free sound precise and major in analysis compared to Apple's AirPods. You're treated to an expansive, clear presentation across the frequencies. Music sounds layered, emotive and allows you to celebrate every nuance in your chosen source material.

Read the full review: Shure Aonic Free

This pair of cheap AirPods alternatives offers a lot for very little outlay. (Image credit: EarFun)

Excellent AirPods alternatives at a fraction of the price.

Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 7 hours (35 hours with charging case)

Punchy, expansive sound Great feature set Classy build and finish Treble needs more refinement

Earfun isn't one of the first brands that spring to mind when researching AirPods alternatives, but the Earfun Airs could change that. These buds are ridiculously cheap and they sound wonderfully cheerful too!

Noise isolation is excellent (noise-cancelling isn't available at this price point) and these attractive earbuds feel comfy too. They're IPX7 certified (i.e. waterproof), support virtual assistants and include Qi wireless charging if you own a suitable charger.

Battery life is seven hours from the buds and a further 28 hours from the charging case. Amazingly it all feels fairly premium too. The Bluetooth 5.0 connection is solid and stable and for the money, calls sound clear, and the earbuds offer an energetic and spacious sound.

If you’re after something fun-sounding and a cheap pair of AirPods alternatives, the Earfun Airs are just the ticket.

Read the full review: Earfun Air review

Closely related to the standard Earfun Air (above) but with the aded bonus of noise-cancelling. (Image credit: Earfun)

Earfun adds noise-cancelling to its cheap AirPods alternatives recipe.

Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 7hrs (25hrs with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes

Solid, accurate bass weight Effective noise cancelling Classy build and finish Harsh upper midrange

Earfun builds on the success of its Earfun Air (above) by cramming even more features into a new ‘Pro’ variant, the main addition being active noise cancellation. There is now a 10mm driver and three mics per earpiece, too. But, considering the claims on the spec sheet, the price remains jaw-droppingly low.]

They're a solid proposition for the money: they fit securely, connect easily, have reliable controls and feature basic but effective noise-cancelling profiles – for just a small premium on the Air model. There’s also USB-C charging and wearer detection, plus the sound is pretty decent for the money – well-balanced, relatively transparent, taut and full through the bass, and musically pleasing overall. We haven't come across anything at this level that does everything these Earfuns do, as well as they do it.

Read the full review: Earfun Air Pro

JBL's earbuds are a rugged alternative to the AirPods Pro. (Image credit: JBL)

These sporty AirPods alternatives boast style, substance and noise-cancelling.

Bluetooth: 5.0 | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30 hours (10 buds (ANC off); 20 case) | Waterproof rating: IP68 | Charging: USB-C, Qi

Comfortable, lightweight, secure fit Likeably lively, detailed sound Decent battery life Noise-cancelling is only OK No aptX support

Yes, you can get wireless earbuds not geared towards sport that, for a similar price, deliver more detail and dynamic subtlety (look further up this list for inspiration). But, unlike these JBLs, they won’t have the finely-honed ergonomics or rugged design that's required to be hailed as ideal fitness buddies. And the only AirPods that come close in this regard are the AirPods Pro.

Within the context of wireless earbuds for exercise, the Reflect Flow Pro deliver across the board. They're waterproof, lightweight, comfortable and come with multiple ear tip fin options. They boast touch controls and even offer an AirPods-esque 'Find My Buds' feature. Battery life is a very decent 10 hours (or eight with ANC on) while the wireless charging case stores an extra 20 hours. They also produce a lively, detailed sound that makes them easy to recommend over their Apple equivalent.

Read the full review: JBL Reflect Flow Pro

Another pair of AirPods alternatives that tick a lot of boxes in terms of fit, comfort and sound quality. (Image credit: Jaybird)

These excellent AirPods alternatives will suit active lifestyles.

Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6 hours (16 hours with charging case)

Vibrant, entertaining sound Hefty bass Superb fit Could be more insightful

For all the AirPods' strengths, one thing that can people can struggle with is the fit. This means they can be limited when using them for exercise. And this is where the Jaybird Vistas come in. The fit is superb, with the SportFit integrated silicone eartip and fins providing both comfort and stability. They're also IPX7 water- and sweat-proof and even crushproof, so should be able to withstand a stampede if you happen to drop one.

They work in unison with the smart Jaybird app which helps with pairing, control and sound customisation so you can get the earbuds set up just the way you want them. USB-C charging is provided, including a five minute 'super-charge' which injects them with one hour of battery life. A full charge gives you six hours, with the charging case providing an additional 10. They produce a lively, entertaining sound with loads of meaty bass - ideal for keeping your tempo up.

Read the full review: Jaybird Vista

Succeeded by the third-generation model higher up, but there's still some value to be had here. (Image credit: Sennheiser)

Premium AirPods alternatives with excellent all-round appeal.

Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 7 hours (+21 with case)

Polished sound Lightweight and comfy Ease of use Expensive Bettered for timing

These AirPod Alternatives boast a refined design and petite and unobtrusive earbuds. When slid in and turned, they provide a comfy fit, able to be worn for upwards of five or six hours with no discomfort.

The Sennheisers also boast active noise cancellation and the ability to reduce background sound to just a faint murmur. It works well and is almost as effective as the noise-cancelling you get from the Sony WF-1000XM3s.

Like a lot of AirPods alternatives, you can customise the touch controls on each earbud using an accompanying app, which is a nice touch.

Battery life is a healthy seven hours (though less with active noise-cancellation activated), while the carry case adds another 21 to play with.

And the sound? Excellent, with plenty of precision and focus, and an impressively spacious soundstage. This is a mature, sophisticated-sounding pair of earbuds that perform no matter what you throw at them.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

The AirPods Pro are good, but they can be bettered by many of the alternatives on this list. (Image credit: Future)

Apple's first noise-cancelling wireless earbuds put up a solid display.

Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 5 hours (19 hours with charging case)

Comfortable fit Impressive noise-cancelling Balanced sound Noise-cancelling impacts timing Key rivals sound better

The AirPods Pros sit above the standard AirPods you'll find lower down this list. They're pricier, but you do get better sound quality, an improved level of comfort thanks to the inclusion of ear tips, and the addition of Apple's own noise-cancelling technology, which is up there with the best at this money. It shuts out street noise and reduces office babble to an easy-to-ignore background hum. Which is exactly what we want from active noise cancellation.

That boosted sound quality deserves a special mention. Typically Apple, the AirPod Pros have a neutral tonal balance rather than lashings of bass - nothing sticks out as not fitting in with the overall sonic cohesion.

Though be warned: the sound quality is marred somewhat when noise cancellation is activated.

The Sony WF-1000XM3s do sound better, but if you're an iPhone user, you're going to want to give these earbuds an audition.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods Pro

The latest AirPods are Apple's greatest version yet although there's still room for improvement. (Image credit: Apple)

The AirPods 3 are daily delights with a strong selling point in spatial audio.

Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6 hours (+24 from the supplied case)

Spatial audio support is a real bonus Balanced, clear and detailed sound Strong battery life Beaten for transparency Still no on-bud volume adjustment Fit won't be for everyone

The third generation AirPods (2021) are a joy to use and offer some nice upgrades over their predecessors, the second generation AirPods (2019). The smaller stems are reminiscent of the AirPods Pro, the new "low distortion" driver brings improved sound and the IPX4 rating makes them water and sweat resistant.

If you're an Apple Music subscriber, you'll be excited to hear that the AirPods 3 now join the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max in exclusively offering the full spatial audio experience.

Battery life has been boosted from 24 hours to 30 hours (six hours from the buds themselves plus four full charges from the charging case). A five-minute ‘quick charge’ should give the AirPods 3 enough juice for an hour's playback.

The AirPods Pro still justify their existence with superior sound, ANC and fit-friendly eartips. But the AirPods 3 are a great buy Apple users who aren't bothered about noise-cancelling.

Read the full Apple AirPods 3 review

Solid enough performers, but sound quality can be bettered and the fit doesn't suit a lot of people.

These second-generation AirPods boast better sound and new features.

Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5 hours (+19 with case)

Even-handed sound Decent dose of refinement Faultless wireless tech Fit can vary No buttons Sound hardens when pushed

We realise this is a list of the best AirPods alternatives, but Apple's headphones still deserve a mention. After all, they started the trend.

This 2019 version is much-improved over the original. For a start, they go louder, which, seeing as they don't block the entrance to the ear canal and so let in plenty of noise, is very welcome indeed. The classic Apple neutral tonal balance has also been spruced up a little, adding more subtlety and sophistication to the mix. Low-level dynamic shifts are more granular and delicate, while bigger contrasts between quiet and loud are more pronounced and dramatic. There’s more detail to the delivery, too, and the presentation is a little more open and spacious. Organisation, meanwhile, is subtly improved thanks to better timing.

The wireless tech is as reliable and impressive as ever thanks to Apple's W1 chip.

However, they still retain the same gripes as the first-generation AirPods: namely, the fit won't suit everyone and the lack of buttons can be a pain. But it's good to see the standard AirPods have evolved into a pair of very capable headphones.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods (2019)

How we test AirPods alternatives

We test AirPods alternatives just like we test any pair of wireless earbuds. Before we put them in place we'll also experiment with any tips and check out how comfortable they are to wear.

We'll also start with a full charge and see how accurate battery life claims are and just how it's drained during day-to-day use.

Although we have dedicated testing facilities in London, Reading and Bath, the bulk of our wireless earbuds testing happens outside those facilities, whether that's on the street or in our busy office.

It's only when nailing down the finer details of audio quality, we head for quieter environments where we compare the AirPods alternatives we're testing to price-comparable models. This gives us the chance to come to solid conclusions and peg each pair on sound quality.

For ANC testing we venture outside to put those noise-cancelling algorithms through their paces and we also test the call quality of the earbuds at this stage too.

All our review verdicts are agreed upon by the team rather than an individual reviewer to eliminate any personal preference and to make sure we're being as thorough as possible, too. There's no input from PR companies or our sales team when it comes to the verdict, with What Hi-Fi? proud of having delivered honest, unbiased reviews for decades.