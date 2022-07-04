ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savage Garden's Darren Hayes Says Music 'Saved My Life' After Years of Denying His Gay Identity

By Dory Jackson
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSavage Garden's Darren Hayes is opening up to PEOPLE about what inspired him to speak out for the first time about the mental health struggles he experienced during the height of the band's fame. The 50-year-old openly gay singer penned an emotional op-ed for the HuffPost on July 1,...

people.com

