Stranger Things star David Harbour is reminiscing about the early days of his relationship with his wife Lily Allen. "I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app [Raya], going on dates and stuff," Harbour, 47, told British GQ Monday about first connecting with Allen, 37. "And yeah, I started texting with her, she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at The Wolseley, and it was, you know, she's f---ing unbelievable."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO