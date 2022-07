Congratulations to Hot Corners for being named the Cameron Chamber of Commerce June Business of the Month. Owner Barbara Dominguez and her staff provide delicious food for any occasion. They are a full service catering company with years of experience and they enjoy creating individual meals for parties of every size. They have a wide menu option to choose from. Ask about their Food Truck menu for catering. Recently added to her other areas are Oh Sugar, offering delicious sweet treats and HC Charcuterie, offering great charcuterie boards for your special event. Contact Hot Corners today to plan your next event. Call (254) 482-1367 or e-mail hotcornerfood@gmail.com.

CAMERON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO