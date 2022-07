CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, the "person of interest" in the deadly Highland Park July 4th mass shooting is now in police custody.He was spotted in North Chicago, police attempted traffic stop, he fled, then they stopped him in Lake Forest, and was taken into custody without incident.The holiday mass shooting left six dead and dozens injured. Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the July 4th parade. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle.Authorities didn't say what specific information led them to identify Crimo...

