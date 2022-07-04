ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July 4th Terror: 6 Dead After Gunman Unloads At Highland Park Independence Day Parade, Shooter On The Run

By Whitney Vasquez
 2 days ago
An Independence Day event turned chaotic when a gunman unloaded and left people scrambling for their lives. Radar has learned that a crazed shooter fired several shots during a July 4th parade in Highland Park, a suburb outside of Chicago, leaving 6 confirmed dead and 24 others injured.

At the time of this post, the gunman is still at large.

Video captured the terrifying moments that happened on Monday, just 10 minutes after the parade started. Gunfire could be heard over a marching band before onlookers began to scream and run.

RadarOnline.com is told over 25 rounds were fired. Police say the suspect was shooting from a rooftop.

The suspect is said to be a white male between 18-20 years old with long black hair. There are reports he was wearing a yellow backpack and a white or blue t-shirt. The firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police are on the hunt for the man and have canceled all July 4th festivities in nearby communities. Law enforcement has set up perimeters downtown in hopes of catching the shooter. Residents are being warned to stay inside.

There have been over 250 mass shootings in the United States in 2022 alone. The Highland Park parade shooting is just the latest and comes over a month after the Uvalde school slaying.

As RadarOnline.com reported, 19 students and two teachers were murdered when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos walked into Robb Elementary school in Texas with an AR-15 style rifle and opened fire.

Before raining terror on children, Ramos shot his grandma in the head at home, leaving her severely wounded, and made his way to the school.

The Highland Park shooting is not the only murder spree making headlines today.

Gunfire erupted at a Copenhagen mall on Sunday, killing three people at Field's shopping centre. Footage showed the suspect, a 22-year-old Danish man, walking into the mall with a rifle.

Harry Styles was supposed to perform later that night near the location of the shooting.

He canceled his concert, releasing a statement about his shock and horror following the incident.

"I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love," the singer said. Harry continued, "I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other. H."

