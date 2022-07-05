ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The man suspected of shooting and killing at least 6 people at a July 4th parade in Highland Park has been arrested

By Sindhu Sundar,Madison Hall,Cheryl Teh
 2 days ago

Police deploy after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in Highland Park, Illinois.

ABC affiliate WLS/ABC7 via REUTERS

  • Highland Park City police officials said a gunman fired at the July 4 parade downtown.
  • 6 were killed and close to 30 were hospitalized, police said at a news conference.
  • The shooter has been arrested, Highland Park Police Department said.

The shooter who law enforcement suspects of opening fire at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade — killing 6 people — has been arrested, police said.

The shooting suspect was identified on Monday as Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. CBS reported that the 22-year-old man was arrested at around 6.30 p.m. after a manhunt that dragged on for more than eight hours. During the search, police described the shooting suspect as a white man between 18 and 20 years old, with long dark hair, with a small build, and wearing a t-shirt.

Loud gunshots rang out at 10.14 a.m. local time in Highland Park, when the parade was roughly three-quarters of the way through, Chris O'Neill, Highland Park Police commander said in another press update Monday afternoon.

"We immediately identified that people were down, that we had numerous people who were injured and shot," O'Neill said.

Covelli told reporters that the police were "aggressively looking" for the gunman, and that a criminal investigation is ongoing. The police are also asking for "video surveillance" including cell phone photos and videos from witnesses and business owners.

More than 100 law enforcement officers blanketed the area, and the FBI are involved in the investigation, Covelli said.

The shooting suspect was known as a rapper who went by the stage name "Awake, " per NBC. The outlet reported on the man's now-suspended YouTube account, which included videos of himself walking around the scene of a school shooting and, at one point, donning an American flag.

Per NBC, the suspect also ran a Discord server through which he shared political memes and posted violent images about murder and suicide on a message board.

Vice also reported on the suspect's online trail, which included a Spotify account, and a music video that depicted a figure shooting people. The Daily Beast also reported on his Twitter posts, which included a photo of him wearing a Trump flag around his neck like a cape.

Read the original article on Insider


Insider

Insider

