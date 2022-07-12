ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day 2022: What are the best deals for football fans?

By Conor Pope
FourFourTwo
 1 day ago

Amazon Prime Day, the annual sale offering deals on a huge range of products, is currently taking place over the 48 hours of July 12 and 13 this year.

So if you're looking for a new pair of football boots, a club's shirt, fitness equipment, a console to play FIFA 22 on or even a TV to watch this season's Premier League , this is the place to be.

We'll be bringing football-related deals over the course of this year's Prime Day(s). It kicks off at midnight on July 12, and runs until 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 13 (although don't be surprised if some deals stick around a little longer).

The only thing you'll need to take advantage is an Amazon Prime subscription – and if you sign up now, you can get a 30-day free trial , meaning you'll get all the Prime Day advantages at no cost.

But it might be worth hanging on to a Prime subscription anyway: there will be two entire rounds of Premier League fixtures shown exclusively on Amazon in 2022/23 – 20 matches in all.

What Amazon Prime Day deals are there?

We'll be updating this section with the best deals that matter to you throughout Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0McD_0gUXtrw600

FIFA 22 for PS5 – £69.99 £30 at Amazon

This is the biggest console price drop for FIFA 22 on Amazon Prime Day this year, meaning that you can get the latest title with £39.99 off – a saving of 57%.

But there's more FIFA savings to be had across different platforms – check out our round-up of the best FIFA 22 Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZdds_0gUXtrw600

Nintendo Switch OLED and Mario Strikers bundle | £359.98 £313.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Prime Day deal means you can get a new Nintendo Switch OLED model – which is slightly larger and with a better screen than the standard Switch version – with the new Mario Strikers: Battle League Football game included, and save £45.99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtuKJ_0gUXtrw600

LG OLED48C14LB television | £1,699 £949 at Amazon

With a huge reduction on this 48-inch TV, you can upgrade your current box at a price that won't be around for long. With 4K UHD and HDR Smart technology, the picture on this TV is crisp enough to see the outlines of Lionel Messi's tattoos – and with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, you won't even have to change the channel.

Check out our best Amazon Prime Day TV deals for more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ft175_0gUXtrw600

Mitre Ultimatch One Football | £22.93 £20.99 at Amazon

The Mitre Ultimatch One Football is a base-level match ball, ideal for footballers of all ages. This kit essential was developed with a unique 20-panel configuration for superior in-play consistency & superb ball flight. View Deal

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WmAv_0gUXtrw600

FIFA 22: Save 82% on PC

The latest instalment in the premier football video game is currently on an enormous £45 sale for PC gamers. If you're interested but haven't picked it up yet, this is a no brainer. View Deal

Kindle Unlimited: three months free

Amazon's book service has millions of books available – including pretty much every football read you can think of (as well as esteemed publications such as FourFourTwo ). You can currently get your first three months free, saving you almost £25. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhFuR_0gUXtrw600

Garden goal nets: 15% off

Largest size of these children's garden goals, measuring 5ft by 4ft, down by £6 to £33.99.

We'll be adding to the list until the bitter end of Wednesday to make sure you get the best football-related Prime Deals, so keep checking for more.

Engadget

The best anti-Prime Day tech deals you can get

It may be Prime Day, but that doesn't mean you can only save some money if you shop at Amazon. For the past few years, other retailers have used Prime Day as a catalyst for their own sales events. That's good news for all of us because it means that you don't have to be a Prime member, or even shop exclusively at Amazon, to get great deals on Prime Day. When it comes to tech sales, you'll find good deals across Walmart, Target, Microsoft and others this Prime Day and we recommend checking them all out to get exactly what you want at the best price. Some deep discounts you'll find on Amazon may even be matched at other places, so it's worth doing a bit of research before deciding where you want to spend your money. Here are the best anti-Prime Day deals we could find for 2022.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Chromebook Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022 You Can Still Get: Save $100+

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Over the past few years, Chromebooks have become far more popular and one of the main reasons for that is their often affordable price tags. With Windows PCs and Apple's MacBooks much more expensive, Chromebooks fill a void for a lot of people. Amazon Prime Day deals have made them even more affordable, and right now you can pick one up with prices starting at just $130.
digitalspy.com

Xbox Series S price cut in Amazon Prime Day sale

The Xbox Series S has had its price cut in a new Amazon Prime Day deal. The certified refurbished model is now selling at £20 less than its original £229.99 price at £209.99 – and you can order yours now. The refurbished version has been guaranteed...
VIDEO GAMES
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
