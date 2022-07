Watch: Why Selena Gomez Is So "Proud" of BFF Cara Delevingne. The heart wants what it wants and Selena Gomez knows that fans' hearts long for one thing: new music. And it seems new music is on the way. On July 5, Selena shared a TikTok of herself sitting in front of a microphone in a recording studio. While the "Same Old Love" singer didn't say anything in the TikTok, it was enough to have fans celebrating in the comment section.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO