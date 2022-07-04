ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times

After long recruiting process, Gainesville High linebacker Jeremiah Telander excited to have his commitment sealed to Tennessee

By Bill Murphy
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yizza_0gUXCONw00
Gainesville High senior linebacker Jeremiah Telander poses for a photo at its practice field July 4, 2022. - photo by Bill Murphy

With the most important decision of Jeremiah Telander’s life in the books, he can focus on what he does best: play football.

On June 27, the Gainesville High senior made his decision for the next four years official by giving his verbal commitment to play at the University of Tennessee. He chose the Volunteers over Louisville, North Carolina and Florida, which comprised the top four — all schools where he took campus visits.

In all, Telander compiled 28 offers from Division-I programs and is ranked the 29th-best inside linebacker nationally in the Class of 2023, according to Rivals.com.

“It feels great to be committed to Tennessee,” Telander said. “It’s been a long recruiting process.”

Before playing his first-ever snap for the Red Elephants, the 220-pound middle linebacker was able to nail down his decision after making ‘6 or 7’ trips to visit the Tennessee campus. The Volunteers were the first Power 5 program to offer the former North Hall standout a scholarship, after a stellar showing at a camp following his sophomore season.

As a junior, Telander’s stock skyrocketed as a menacing defender who recorded 137 tackles (33 for a loss) at North Hall, before opting to move to Gainesville High in time for the second half of the 2021-22 school year.

At Tennessee, Telander is eager to join in with a resurgence under second-year coach Josh Heupel, who guided the school to a 7-6 mark and trip to the Music City Bowl in 2021.

Telander was impressed right away with the facilities and culture that the Volunteers are building, after going through a period with limited success.

In addition to watching Tennessee games in person, which served as the icing on the cake.

“From A to Z, it’s just a wonderful place,” Telander said. “There’s no excuse not to be great at Tennessee.”

Playing college football at the highest level has always been the dream for Telander, who moved to Georgia from Indiana as a kid.

Since he was young, Jeremiah has been able to rely on the training and advice of his father, Steve, who is a former Division-I assistant football coach.

The list of schools trying to court Telander was long.

He also held offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas State, Missouri, Virginia and Duke, among many others.

Telander rose to prominence on the recruiting radar as an aggressive playmaker his first three years of high school at North Hall, earning Region 7-3A Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

At Gainesville, Telander is part of an influx of new talent who will suit up for first-year coach Josh Niblett.

And Gainesville’s new linebacker has clear goals for his one season playing for its program: win a state championship.

In 2022, the Red Elephants will be moving down to Class 6A and play in Region 8-6A against Habersham Central, Apalachee, Lanier, Shiloh, North Forsyth and Jackson County.

“I’m ready to go win a ring with my guys here at Gainesville,” Telander said.

Telander said he’s extremely grateful for all the coaches who poured into his development, especially those at North Hall.

Now, he’s excited to be playing for an accomplished cast of coaches for Niblett, who won six state championships at the highest classification in Alabama with Hoover High.

In 2020, Telander had his breakout season with 145 stops and five sacks for the Trojans.

Comments / 3

Related
Oconee Enterprise

1999 State Championship quarterback Clayton Matthews mourned by Oconee

Clayton Matthews, who helped lead the Oconee County High School football program to a 15-0 season and win the 1999 State Championship, died unexpectedly in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Sunday, June 19. He was 40, and the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. As the starting quarterback for...
OCONEE, GA
DawgsDaily

2024 WR Ny Carr Commits to Georgia

Georgia has it's first and lone commit in the 2024 class as just days after former defensive back commit Antione Jackson de-committed, in-state wide receiver Ny Carr has announced that he will be committing to the University of Georgia. The 5'11 speedster out of Colquitt County High School in Moultrie,...
MOULTRIE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#Kansas State#American Football#Sports#Gainesville#Rivals Com#The Red Elephants
wnky.com

South Warren’s Conyer Commits to Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – South Warren Defensive Back/Wide Receiver Cristian Conyer announced where is he committing to school. Blue or orange? UK or Tennessee?. His decision seemed like a piece of cake, literally. To celebrate his mother’s birthday, he sliced into a cake with an orange core, leaving the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Makes Notable Change To Neyland Stadium

With the college football season a few months away, the Tennessee Volunteers have provided an update on their latest renovations for Neyland Stadium. Earlier this year, Tennessee athletic director Danny White confirmed that a giant "VOLS" sign would be added to the stadium. On Tuesday, the Volunteers posted a video...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Vols get commitment from Class of 2024 four-star ATH Jonathan Echols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football keeps stacking up major recruits for the coming years. On Monday, the Vols received a commitment from Jonathan Echols, a four-star athlete in the Class of 2024. He's the fifth-best recruit in the class, according to 247 Sports. He didn't list the final schools...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Football pioneer reflects on 1956 Sugar Bowl controversy

ATLANTA, Ga. - Considering Georgia Tech made such a big impact on the life of 89-year-old Robert "Bobby" Grier, Sr., it’s kind of astounding that he took his first-ever steps on the campus just last month. Now an Air Force veteran and cancer survivor, Grier was a University of...
ATLANTA, GA
WATE

Vol football picks up commitment from a 2024 top prospect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Athlete Jonathan Echols committed to the University of Tennessee on Monday. This comes 10 days after he took his official visit to UT. Echols is a five-star prospect according to 247sports and a 4-star according to On3. The Franklin, Georgia, native is the eighth-best prospect...
KNOXVILLE, TN
accesswdun.com

New restaurant announced for Gainesville square

As part of Gainesville’s revitalization project, a new restaurant is coming to the square. On Wednesday morning it was announced the establishment will be an Italian restaurant named “Cotto.”. The owners, who own several restaurants already, say they are excited for their Italian vision to be a part...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.
GAINESVILLE, GA
localmemphis.com

New Tennessee law prohibits race-based hair discrimination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new law in Tennessee prevents employers from discriminating against someone's ethnic hairstyle. Tennessee is among the latest states to pass the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act. Some people in Knoxville say the change is long overdue. Vivian Hartsell has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Georgia Shoe Manufacturer Announces $20 Million Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Georgia footwear manufacturer plans to expand...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Teen driving 130 mph crashes into home, killing Georgia woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) -- A woman was killed after a car driven by a teenager fleeing a Georgia sheriff's deputy crashed into her house. It happened Thursday in suburban Atlanta. The deputy was pursuing the vehicle after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. The 14-year-old reached speeds of...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Lake Lanier drowning victim identified

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has identified a Lake Lanier drowning victim: Frantz Scutt was 48 years old, from Gainesville. He was pulled from the Lake over the holiday weekend and died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. From WSB TV…. A man drowned in Lake Lanier...
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
163
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy