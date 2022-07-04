ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvoMj_0gUWzhhz00

NEW YORK (AP) — Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey “Jaws” Chestnut gobbled his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess.

In a decisive chowdown comeback, women's record-holder Miki Sudo downed 40 wieners and buns to win the women's title after skipping last year's frank fest because she was pregnant.

Monday also marked the contest's return to its traditional location outside Nathan’s flagship shop in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood. The event was relocated in 2020 and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s beautiful to be back here” in front of a throng of spectators, Chestnut told ESPN after his feat, which the 38-year-old managed while wearing a surgical boot because of a leg injury.

“It hurts, but I was in the zone for a little bit. I was ignoring it,” said Chestnut, but the pain eventually slowed his pace in the 10-minute competition.

Last year, the Westfield, Indiana, resident topped his own record by consuming 76 franks and buns.

Sudo, of Tampa, Florida, set the women’s record at 48 1/2 weiners and buns in 2020, before taking last year off while expecting. She and Nick Wehry — a fellow competitive eater whom she met through the Nathan’s contest in 2018 — welcomed son Max on July 8, 2021.

From dad's arms, the baby watched his 36-year-old mother notch her eighth Nathan's win. She told ESPN afterward that she hoped he would someday take a message away from it.

“I want to set an example,” she said, “to do things that you love and push yourself to your absolute limits and, when things get difficult, to still give it a try. And, you know, you might actually just come out victorious.”

Sudo then took over parenting duties while Wehry tried for the men's title.

In conjunction with the spectacle, Nathan’s donates 100,000 franks to the Food Bank for New York City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Joey Chestnut tackles protester while achieving another hot dog eating record on July 4

Joey Chestnut tackled an animal rights protester while winning his 15th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest by eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes. As Mr Chestnut finished his 17th hot dog, a protester wearing a Darth Vader mask forced his way onto the front of the stage beside the top US competitive eater. The protester was carrying a sign saying “Expose Smithfield Deathstar”. Mr Chestnut grabbed the protester around the neck and threw him to the ground and promptly continued to eat, but in the end he didn’t reach his own record from last year when he ate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Indiana State
City
Westfield, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
Person
Miki Sudo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chomp#Hot Dogs#Food Drink#Espn
Mashed

The Real Reason Joey Chestnut Didn't Beat His Hotdog Eating Record

Lean, mean, hotdog hoovering machine Joey Chestnut has a record of wolfing down 76 hotdogs in ten minutes, according to Sports Illustrated. This makes the original champion James Mullen, who won on Independence Day in 1916 per Smithsonian Magazine, look like a delicate flower. July 4, 2021 also marked Chestnut's 14th victory at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, which was on par with tennis champion Rafael Nadal's French Open wins for most championship titles in a single event: ESPN even went as far as tweeting a picture of Chestnut with a tray full of hotdogs next to Nadal holding the trophy after his victory.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News 12

News 12

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy