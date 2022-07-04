Georgia Supreme Court overturns Atlanta lawyer's murder conviction
ATLANTA (CNN) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has overturned an Atlanta lawyer's murder conviction. Claud "Tex" McIver has been granted a new trial. He was convicted...wgxa.tv
he had a yard sale maybe a week or two after she passed away and sold alot of her stuff cheap to get money, that is what was reported on one of news station at the time.
