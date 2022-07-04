ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Supreme Court overturns Atlanta lawyer's murder conviction

By CNN Newsource
wgxa.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CNN) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has overturned an Atlanta lawyer's murder conviction. Claud "Tex" McIver has been granted a new trial. He was convicted...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 3

Pam Harkness
2d ago

he had a yard sale maybe a week or two after she passed away and sold alot of her stuff cheap to get money, that is what was reported on one of news station at the time.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
maggrand.com

Georgia man sentenced to life without parole for violent murders of pregnant wife, mother

A Fayette County, Georgia man has been sentenced to life behind bars for the murders of his mother, who was a popular doctor, as well his own wife and unborn child. Johnny Edwards IV pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of malice murder in Fayette County Superior court last week. It ended a painful saga for the families as well as the community. Edwards will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta City Council urges Fulton County DA to criminally charge negligent landlords

The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday urging a crackdown on negligent landlords and property owners. The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Andrea L. Boone, requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot in face during argument in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police say an argument that turned violent in an Atlanta ended with a woman fighting for her life in the hospital. Officials say the shooting happened some time before 1:50 a.m. on the 900 block of Proctor Street. According to investigators, the victim was in a verbal altercation...
ATLANTA, GA
wfxl.com

Teen driving 130 mph crashes into home, killing Georgia woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) -- A woman was killed after a car driven by a teenager fleeing a Georgia sheriff's deputy crashed into her house. It happened Thursday in suburban Atlanta. The deputy was pursuing the vehicle after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. The 14-year-old reached speeds of...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Cnn#The Georgia Supreme Court
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Roswell man wanted for punching woman in road rage incident now wanted on murder charges, police say

ROSWELL — A man who made headlines for punching a woman through the window of her car in an Alpharetta road rage incident last year is now wanted on murder charges. Alpharetta police put out a warrant for 27-year-old Fabien Perry’s arrest in October after photos showed him get out of a car and start screaming at a woman in a car ahead of him before he punched her in the face, giving her a bloody nose. Police believed Perry was angry that the woman didn’t move through the light fast enough.
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WSAV News 3

Georgia counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Fleeing from law enforcement on the rise

Early last week, local deputies chased all the way to LaGrange a speeder who refused to stop. As he was speeding away, he tossed guns and drugs out his window. Later in the week, a woman sleeping in her bed was killed when a 14-year-old running from police drove his car into her home.
COLUMBUS, GA
Polk Today

Couple jailed after stealing $6,000 from convenience store on Prior Station Road

Report: Rockmart PD arrests man during traffic stop with drugs after pills, weed spotted by officer →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
ROCKMART, GA
11Alive

Gwinnett County agrees to house 222 state inmates

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County signed a new contract with the Georgia Department of Corrections, agreeing to house 222 state inmates at the Gwinnett Correctional Complex for a year starting on July 1, 2022. The new contract agreement was among several proposals approved by the Gwinnett County Board...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Juvenile charged with stealing Atlanta police vehicle, officials say

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers said they've recovered a stolen police vehicle and arrested and charged a juvenile with theft. Police said the suspect was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, interference with government property and entering auto and released to a guardian on copies of charges. Police...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy