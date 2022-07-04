ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

335 homes, including townhomes, proposed in this once-quiet area of Flowery Branch

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFWwG_0gUWZsJS00
A 335-home development is proposed on Gainesville Street in Flowery Branch. - photo by Jeff Gill

A once-rural landscape in Flowery Branch could further change with the latest housing proposal calling for 335 homes.

Duluth-based Edge City Properties is proposing 149 townhomes and 186 single-family detached homes on nearly 61 acres at 5183 Gainesville St., just south of McEver Road.

A map of the project shows the development on both sides of Gainesville Street, which is a key entryway into Flowery Branch from McEver Road. The development also would feature an amenities area, including a swimming pool, pickleball courts and some greenspace areas.

“Flowery Branch is really trying to promote their downtown area, so this project is within (walking distance) to downtown,” said Mike Dye of Edge City Properties on Friday, July 1.

“They’re trying to bring in and attract restaurants, as well as other retail uses, for their town center and the parks. I think this project complements what they’re trying to do.”

Flowery Branch “is the next natural progression of cities” heading north, Dye said. “It’s Duluth, Suwanee and now Flowery Branch, which is a big growth area.”

If passed, it would be the latest residential development in what was once a vast rural part of Flowery Branch.

Gainesville Street, once sprinkled with aging single-family houses, is now the home to Summit Lake and Park Haven subdivisions, with grading having started on a new townhomes/retail development near McEver Road.

Townhomes in Edge City’s proposal could range from the mid-$300,000s to upper $300,000s, and single-family homes could start in the mid-$400,000s, Dye said.

If approved by the city, “it would take about 15 months for homes to begin construction,” he said.

The proposal is set for a public hearing before Flowery Branch City Council on July 21.

Edge City is asking for the city to rezone the property from agricultural to residential multifamily.

Flowery Branch City Council

What: Proposed rezoning for 335-home development on Gainesville Street

When: 6 p.m. July 21

Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.

Comments / 4

George V
2d ago

Services in Flowery branch are already stretched thin with no relief in sight. There aren't enough Police Officers or firemen to cover all the new homes that would be added. The 4⁴neatest hospital wait time is 5 to 6 hours! Parking at most of our local supermarket is bad enough. Litter all over Flowery branch has never been this bad. So it may sound like progress but unfortunately we all lose in the end.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta developers plans 50-unit residential project on North Avenue

An Atlanta developer wants to build a 50-unit multifamily project on North Avenue near Ponce City Market and the Atlanta Beltline. AAI Development recently filed plans with the city to build a 7-story building with 50 units at 495 North Ave., next door to the Novel O4W apartment complex. The site is also adjacent to an Amoco gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Boulevard and North Avenue. A single-family residence occupied by a security company on the property would be razed for the new building.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Locust Grove City Council approves 10-mile repaving project

LOCUST GROVE — The Locust Grove City Council has approved at $3.8 million contract to resurface approximately 10 miles of city roads. C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc was the lowest of three bidders and will perform the repaving of 40 roads. The work will include milling, resurfacing, building shoulders and striping.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Habersham County schedules public hearings on property tax increase

Habersham County property owners are looking at a potential tax increase this year. County commissioners are proposing a 1 mill increase, from 11.682 to 12.682 mills. That could translate into an approximate $100 annual increase for the average homeowner. The county announced the proposed tax hike last week as being...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flowery Branch, GA
Business
City
Flowery Branch, GA
City
Suwanee, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Duluth, GA
Local
Georgia Government
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from firms or organizations to establish a contract for the Personal Property Tax Audit for the Tax Assessors Office in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFP must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFP no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a proposal for this RFP. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any proposal received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-74781 7/6 13 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Oconee woman hired as YWCO director

Oconee County resident Ginny Huff has recently been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Young Women’s Christian Organization in Athens. The YWCO offers a wide range of recreation activities for men and women, fitness classes, swim lessons and after-school and summer camp experiences. Membership is currently about 2,800 people. The organization owns 22 acres of land on Hog Mountain Road in Oconee County for a possible future site.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Townhomes#City Council#Edge City Properties
northgeorgialiving.com

Fetch Park Dog Park and Social Hub Open in Alpharetta

Fetch Park – the trailblazing off-leash dog park bar and social hub that has been featured by the likes of The Travel Channel, ESPN, Discovery Channel, Magnolia Network, GoDaddy and more – opened its fourth BARk location at 11440 Maxwell Road next door to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and just a stone’s throw away from both downtown Alpharetta and North Point Mall. The Alpharetta park joined its flagship location in Old Fourth Ward, its second Atlanta in-town location in Buckhead, and its outpost in Columbus, Georgia. This truly one-of-a-kind gathering spot features a full-service bar and expansive greenspace for people and pups to “Unleash and Unwind.”
ALPHARETTA, GA
WGAU

Onions sold in Athens, NE Ga are part of recall

Vidalia onions sold at Publix stores in Athens are under recall amid concerns about listeria. A&M Farms in Toombs County says it did internal testing and detected listeria on a single pack line of its Vidalia Onions. Publix says the recalled onions would have been purchased between June 22 and June 24. No illnesses have been reported.
ATHENS, GA
irei.com

$157.8m sale of industrial portfolio in Florida, Georgia and Texas closes

Summit Real Estate Group has sold the $157.8 million sale of a five-property industrial portfolio consisting of 12 buildings located in Georgia, Florida and Texas. The portfolio totals 1.27 million square feet. Taurus Investment Holdings acquired the portfolio. The industrial portfolio consists of:. Creekside Distribution Center 2110 Lawrence Ave., East...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS 46

Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kristi Hutchinson was working from home on the day Better Call Harry visited her East Atlanta residence. The downstairs temperature was tolerable, but it had been six days since her upstairs air conditioner broke down. Hutchinson renewed her contract with HSA Home Warranty three months ago,...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland City Council considers liquor store referendum

The Cleveland City Council is meeting tonight to discuss a proposed liquor store referendum. City administrator Kevin Harris is expected to present information to the council about allowing package sales in the city. If the council approves, the referendum would go before voters in November. In February, businessman Ed Ward...
CLEVELAND, GA
WGAU

Mayor recovers from fall

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz sends out a tweet that says he’s fine after a fall at Victoria Bryant State Park: the Mayor took a tumble while hiking over the holiday weekend and suffered what he says was a mild concussion. He was treated at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
ATHENS, GA
appenmedia.com

Forsyth Elections Board strikes 12 voters from rolls

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations & Elections voted to strike a dozen registered voters from the county’s rolls at its July 5 meeting. In a 3-2 vote, the board decided to remove the 12 voters based on evidence that they had either moved out of the county, had registered to vote somewhere else or had sold the property at which they were registered to vote.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
163
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy