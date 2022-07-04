335 homes, including townhomes, proposed in this once-quiet area of Flowery Branch

A 335-home development is proposed on Gainesville Street in Flowery Branch. - photo by Jeff Gill

A once-rural landscape in Flowery Branch could further change with the latest housing proposal calling for 335 homes.

Duluth-based Edge City Properties is proposing 149 townhomes and 186 single-family detached homes on nearly 61 acres at 5183 Gainesville St., just south of McEver Road.

A map of the project shows the development on both sides of Gainesville Street, which is a key entryway into Flowery Branch from McEver Road. The development also would feature an amenities area, including a swimming pool, pickleball courts and some greenspace areas.

“Flowery Branch is really trying to promote their downtown area, so this project is within (walking distance) to downtown,” said Mike Dye of Edge City Properties on Friday, July 1.

“They’re trying to bring in and attract restaurants, as well as other retail uses, for their town center and the parks. I think this project complements what they’re trying to do.”

Flowery Branch “is the next natural progression of cities” heading north, Dye said. “It’s Duluth, Suwanee and now Flowery Branch, which is a big growth area.”

If passed, it would be the latest residential development in what was once a vast rural part of Flowery Branch.

Gainesville Street, once sprinkled with aging single-family houses, is now the home to Summit Lake and Park Haven subdivisions, with grading having started on a new townhomes/retail development near McEver Road.

Townhomes in Edge City’s proposal could range from the mid-$300,000s to upper $300,000s, and single-family homes could start in the mid-$400,000s, Dye said.

If approved by the city, “it would take about 15 months for homes to begin construction,” he said.

The proposal is set for a public hearing before Flowery Branch City Council on July 21.

Edge City is asking for the city to rezone the property from agricultural to residential multifamily.

Flowery Branch City Council

What: Proposed rezoning for 335-home development on Gainesville Street

When: 6 p.m. July 21

Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.