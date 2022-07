You can find deviled eggs on the menu in almost any setting. Fancy restaurant? Deviled eggs. Backyard barbecue? Deviled eggs. Holiday party? You guessed it. This easy appetizer can be made with as few as two ingredients: eggs and mayonnaise. However, those who have made them before often like to put their own twist on the dish. Seasonings such as salt and paprika are commonly used to add flavor, though Food Network suggests adding avocado, pickles, or bacon.

