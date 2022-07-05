ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Police have arrested a person of interest in Highland Park shooting

By Amanda Perelli,Dominick Reuter
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ws6YM_0gUWIj5000
Tiktok video shows people running after shots rang out at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

Tiktok/@leonarcos11

  • Police have arrested a person of interest in a mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Illinois.
  • 6 people were killed and at least 31 injured in the shooting.
  • Police are now questioning a 22-year-old area resident named Robert E. Crimo III.

Police have arrested a person of interest in a shooting that targeted a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago-area community of Highland Park, Illinois, leaving six people dead and at least 31 injured.

Authorities are now questioning 22-year-old area resident named Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III following a two-hour manhunt Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FITm_0gUWIj5000
Police arrest Robert E. Crimo III, named by police as person of interest in shooting.

ChiTownCheese via Twitter

The parade began around 10 a.m. Monday, but was stopped 10 minutes later after the shots were fired, according to The Chicago Sun-Times .

A 40-second clip shared on TikTok and later removed showed the parade abruptly halt after gunshots were heard. Parade-goers left their belongings behind as they got up to seek safety.

Another video posted to Twitter by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Lynn Sweet also showed people running.

Five adults were killed on the scene, while one died after being transported, coroner Jennifer Banek said.

Fire Chief Joe Schrage said his department transported about 24 people to the hospital, while additional injured people brought themselves in. Schrage also said members of the public reacted quickly to apply tourniquets and control bleeding, which "greatly helped" first responders' efforts.

Police said they are investigating the city's central business district where the gunman opened fire from a nearby roof, which they said was accessed from an "unsecured" ladder in a back alleyway.

"There's no indication he's barricaded anywhere or has any hostages," said Chris Covelli, Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. "It does appear he was shooting from a roof. The roof he was shooting from, I have no indication of that right now."

Covelli didn't disclose a motive for the shooting but said it "appears to be completely random."

Police told people to disperse, saying, "It is not safe to be here," according to AP News.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker shared on Twitter that he was "closely monitoring the situation" in Highland Park and that state police are on the scene. A search involving K9 units and drones was still underway in the area as of 3:30 p.m. local time.

"This morning at 10:14 our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said at a press briefing. "Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us."

The city's "Fourth Fest" has been canceled and the public is being urged to avoid the downtown area.

President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden were "shocked" at the news: "I'm not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

Cyn Rowland
2d ago

Waiting to hear how he was bullied as a kid, or, raised bad. Hope he pays for his crime. I really don't have sympathy left for these people.

Reply
4
Millicent Bryan
2d ago

Yet cops take out their frustrations on others, minorities. I know it won't be suitable for you that are monitoring our comments but I'm fine.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Insider

The Highland Park shooting suspect confessed to carrying out the massacre during police interview, prosecutors say

The Highland Park, Illinois, parade shooting suspect confessed to police that he carried out the massacre, prosecutors said. The 21-year-old man made a "voluntary statement confessing to his actions," said a prosecutor. The 21-year-old suspect has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder for Monday's massacre. A 21-year-old man...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Insider

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect claimed his son called the Copenhagen shooter an 'idiot' the night before the July 4th massacre

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect said he talked about another mass shooting the night before the massacre. Robert Crimo Jr. said his son called the gunman who killed three people at a Copenhagen shopping mall*/ an "idiot." Crimo and the suspect's mother retained attorney Steve Greenberg, whose...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Person Of Interest#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Chitowncheese#The Chicago Sun Times
AOL Corp

3 people killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Indiana block party

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
GARY, IN
Insider

Highland Park shooting suspect disguised himself in women's clothes to hide his identity before firing more than 70 shots at parade goers, police say

The Highland Park, Illinois, shooting suspect disguised himself in women's clothing during the attack, authorities said. "Investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity," a police spokesman said. Authorities say the suspect fired off more than 70 rounds into the crowd at a Fourth...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS News

At least 6 killed in shooting at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois; person of interest in custody

Six people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and more than two dozen people were taken to area hospitals with injuries, officials said. Some of the victims, including at least one child, were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage told reporters.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Insider

Insider

483K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy