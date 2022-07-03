ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The future of America with a conservative Supreme Court

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf You Spend Time on Your...

www.msnbc.com

The Guardian

The US supreme court has declared war on the Earth’s future

In remarks to the first Earth Day gathering in 1970, the Maine senator Edmund Muskie made the case for the Clean Air Act – a bill he helped draft – in stark terms. “There is no space command center, ready to give us precise instruction and alternate solutions for survival on our spaceship Earth,” he told the crowd. “Our nation – and our world – hang together by tenuous bonds which are strained as they have never been strained before – and as they must never be strained again. We cannot survive an undeclared war on our future.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
#United States
PBS NewsHour

Majority of Americans think Supreme Court overturning Roe was more about politics than law

With confidence in the Supreme Court falling, more than half of Americans oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly six in 10 say the ruling was based more on politics than on the law, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Conducted in days following the decision, this latest poll also found that more than half of Americans are concerned that the Supreme Court will reconsider issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS

