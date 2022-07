As Everton today announced their 12 new scholars we can now properly address the recent rumours around some young Blues allegedly rejecting terms. One rumour did concern Scottish Under 17 international forward Emilio Lawrence and, on the face of it, disappointingly, he’s not among the names announced so there was maybe an element of truth in that situation. As we cannot be certain I would suspect that until such time as he signs with another club then there is a chance he may yet accept our terms.

SOCCER ・ 16 HOURS AGO