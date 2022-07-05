Highland Park shooting - live: Police arrest person of interest Robert Crimo in July 4 parade massacre

At least six people have been killed and 30 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois, with the gunman still at large several hours on from the attack.

Police named Robert E Crimo, 22, as a person of interest in the shooting and took him into custody after an hours-long manhunt around Highland Park.

A gunman on a rooftop opened fire during a 4 July parade in the Chicago suburb, sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycle fleeing in terror, said the police.

While “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene, one succumbed to the injuries in the hospital, according to the authorities.

One of those killed was a Mexican national Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s director for North American affairs said on Twitter. He added that two other Mexicans were wounded in the incident.

About 26 of those wounded, aged between 8 to 85 were sent to the NorthShore University Health Centre. All but one had gunshot wounds, said the hospital’s medical director of emergency preparedness, Dr Brigham Temple.