ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homosassa, FL

HOMOSASSA SCALLOPING TODAY

By CaptJ Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 3 days ago

Went out with my wife, daughter, son in law, and my (their) 5 1/2...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homosassa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Homosassa, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fox News

Jersey shore fisherman has startling encounter with great white shark

A fisherman and his son sailing off the southern coast of New Jersey captured video of a great white shark nearly half the size of his 23-foot-long boat. The fisherman, Pennsylvanian native Jim Piazza, is renting a home in Sea Isle for the summer and had been fishing with his son, Jayden when he nearly ran right into over the 12-foot shark.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scallops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
pethelpful.com

Man's Attempt to Save Huge Stranded Sea Turtle Is Touching People's Hearts

Though wildlife encounters aren't a typical part of beach days, they certainly do happen! In warmer climates, beachgoers often run into sea turtles who are sharing the shore, but most of the time they're advised to give the animals space. In this video posted by @savetheseaturtlesint, though, a young man...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy