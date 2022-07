The addition of former Tigers wideout Odell Beckham Jr. proved crucial for the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl run last season. He was acquired after he was waived midway through the season by the Cleveland Browns, and though he only had 27 catches for 305 yards with Los Angeles, he also finished with five touchdowns after recording none in six games with Cleveland.

