Lima Police fills command vacancies

Aaron Rode, right, has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Lima Police Department and will serve as the department’s first-shift commander. He is pictured with Maj. James Baker.

LIMA — Upper-level management positions within the Lima Police Department have been filled through a series of recent appointments and promotions.

On June 25, Lima Police Chief Angel Cortes promoted John Bishop to the rank of major after the veteran officer attained the highest score on a civil service examination. Bishop’s former position as the LPD’s first-shift commander was subsequently filled when Aaron Rode was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Cortes himself assumed the chief’s position on June 2 upon the retirement of former chief Kevin Martin. Cortes scored highest on a civil service examination among the two qualifying majors within the department.

In his new role as major, Bishop has been assigned to the administrative services division of the Lima Police Department and will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of senior management in the areas of budgeting, overseeing capital assets, building maintenance, technology, fleet maintenance, equipment purchasing, policies and procedures, recruitment and training.

Maj. James Baker will head up the department’s investigative services division and Maj. Ronald Holman will continue to oversee patrol officers.

Bishop was appointed to the Lima Police Department as a patrolman on May 26, 1993, and was made a detective on Dec. 15, 2001. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant on March 27, 2010 and, following a competitive testing process, gained the rank of lieutenant on Dec. 21, 2013.

“We are very proud of Major Bishop and all he has done to serve the city of Lima thus far in his career. He will be a tremendous asset to our administrative services division,” Cortes said in a prepared statement.

Rode has been a member of the Lima Police Department since 2010. He served five years as a patrolman on second shift and was elected to serve as the city’s first Community Oriented Policing officer. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2016. He has been a Bike team member and has supervised the SWAT team and the department’s social media team. He has a bachelor’s degree in Public Safety Management and has served as commander of the Apollo Police Academy.

Rode will serve as the department’s first shift commander.