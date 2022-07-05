ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima Police fills command vacancies

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTgtC_0gUViZ3v00
Aaron Rode, right, has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant in the Lima Police Department and will serve as the department’s first-shift commander. He is pictured with Maj. James Baker.

LIMA — Upper-level management positions within the Lima Police Department have been filled through a series of recent appointments and promotions.

On June 25, Lima Police Chief Angel Cortes promoted John Bishop to the rank of major after the veteran officer attained the highest score on a civil service examination. Bishop’s former position as the LPD’s first-shift commander was subsequently filled when Aaron Rode was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Cortes himself assumed the chief’s position on June 2 upon the retirement of former chief Kevin Martin. Cortes scored highest on a civil service examination among the two qualifying majors within the department.

In his new role as major, Bishop has been assigned to the administrative services division of the Lima Police Department and will be responsible for the day-to-day supervision of senior management in the areas of budgeting, overseeing capital assets, building maintenance, technology, fleet maintenance, equipment purchasing, policies and procedures, recruitment and training.

Maj. James Baker will head up the department’s investigative services division and Maj. Ronald Holman will continue to oversee patrol officers.

Bishop was appointed to the Lima Police Department as a patrolman on May 26, 1993, and was made a detective on Dec. 15, 2001. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant on March 27, 2010 and, following a competitive testing process, gained the rank of lieutenant on Dec. 21, 2013.

“We are very proud of Major Bishop and all he has done to serve the city of Lima thus far in his career. He will be a tremendous asset to our administrative services division,” Cortes said in a prepared statement.

Rode has been a member of the Lima Police Department since 2010. He served five years as a patrolman on second shift and was elected to serve as the city’s first Community Oriented Policing officer. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2016. He has been a Bike team member and has supervised the SWAT team and the department’s social media team. He has a bachelor’s degree in Public Safety Management and has served as commander of the Apollo Police Academy.

Rode will serve as the department’s first shift commander.

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Second person charged in Wapak 911 incident

WAPAKONETA — A Wapakoneta woman seeking medical help for a head injury was charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest after a Wapakoneta police officer reportedly broke her finger while responding to the 911 call. Veronica Sepulveda, 35, and off-duty Lima police officer Tyler Dunlap, 28, were both...
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Lima cop waives preliminary hearing

WAPAKONETA — An off-duty Lima police officer arrested in Wapakoneta last month for allegedly interfering with first responders who were attempting to give medical aid to an unidentified woman has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will have his case presented to an Auglaize County grand jury.
WAPAKONETA, OH
sent-trib.com

Pemberville man who robbed BG store admits to using cocaine

A Pemberville man who was placed on community control after robbing a Bowling Green convenience store was back in court after admitting to using cocaine. Joshua Cox, 26, was brought from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. On Nov. 30, he was...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Centre Daily

Woman’s assault sparks huge bar fight, leaving man with eye ‘hanging out,’ Ohio cops say

A massive bar fight sparked by a woman’s assault left two people injured, Ohio police said. Authorities are still looking for the man accused of assaulting the woman. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to several 911 calls about ongoing fights at a bar in Lakeview, Ohio, on July 3, authorities said in an incident report. Callers reported that a person had been “beaten by a mob” and suffered serious injuries, including “what was described as his eye hanging out.”
URBANA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Armed Home Invasion Suspects

VAN WERT — On May 9th 2022 an armed Burglary, took place at 335 1/2 S. Tyler St. Two victims were present and one had to be taken to the hospital for treatment after allegedly being brutally beaten with a gun. Van Wert Prosecutor Eva Yarger, reviewed the report...
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Fire destroys vehicle in Lima

LIMA — A fire destroyed a minivan Monday in Lima, the cause of which has yet to be determined. According to the Lima Fire Department, at 3:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a vehicle on fire in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street. They arrived to find a Pontiac minivan fully engulfed in flames.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

A large fight at IL bar leads to one arrested and one flown to a hospital with severe injuries

One person was arrested, one was flown by medical helicopter and a warrant was issued for another after a large fight ensued at an Indian Lake bar Sunday night after 11:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls reporting a large fight involving several bar patrons at Acheson's Resort in Lakeview. One report stated an individual was beaten by a mob of patrons and suffered serious injuries.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bishop
Person
James Baker
hometownstations.com

Lima man has a week to review plea deal before trial begins

An Allen County man facing multiple counts of rape has one week to take a plea deal to reduce the number of charges that he is facing. 33-year-old Matthew Brown was indicted in June on nine counts of rape, seven counts of sexual battery, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of attempted rape. A plea deal was offered today(7/5/22) that would drop over two-thirds of the charges he is facing. His trial is set to start on July 19th.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Chase ending in crash leaves woman in critical condition; Suspect released from hospital

DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE 11:58 a.m. (July 6):. A woman was critically injured in crash that involved a person being chased by police Tuesday evening in Darke County. Greenville Police received reports from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office of a domestic disturbance on Detling Road involving a man, later identified as Aaron Sanders, who was being disorderly and possibly intoxicated. Sanders, 29, had left the scene in a black BMW before deputies arrived and was said to have headed southbound on State Route 49.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam recorder dies while in office

GILBOA — Putnam County Recorder Lori Rayle died Sunday evening at the age of 61, less than two years into her term in office. Rayle took office last year after serving as a deputy recorder in Putnam County for 15 years under her predecessor Cathy Recker. She ran for the Recorder’s office as the Republican candidate in the November 2020 election, defeating Democratic nominee Dawn Maag. Her term began in January 2021 and was set to continue until 2025.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Former Risingsun fiscal officer pleads guilty to theft

A former fiscal officer for Risingsun has pleaded guilty to theft in office. Robin Hindall, 48, Woodville, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. She was indicted in March for theft in office and tampering with records, both third-degree felonies. The tampering charge will...
RISINGSUN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Lima Police#Lpd
Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Otsego board member wants teachers to be armed

TONTOGANY – There is no paid law enforcement in the village and that is a concern to one Otsego Local Schools Board of Education member. Mark Tolles said the district should utilize available tools, including arming teachers, to keep students safe from terrorists. Acting Superintendent Kevin O’Shea told the...
TONTOGANY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Council member honors minority owned businesses

Several Lima female African American business owners were recognized today(7/5/22) for their contributions to the community at the Wingate in Downtown Lima. Sixth Ward Councilor Derry Glenn presented the African American Business Women of the Year Award to five Lima female business owners. The following owners and their businesses were honored: LaFawn Pugsley with Plush Party Palace Girls Spa, Linda Scott Nwoke with Ella Bees 1 Inc., Shari Banks with All My Angels Daycare, Shawna Glover with The Beauty Bar, and Thelma Banks with Helen Ruth Southern Sweet Tea Shop. This is the third year Lima African American businesses were recognized, and Glenn emphasized the importance of recognizing these minority businesses.
LIMA, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police: Man dies from fireworks injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is dead after being burned by fireworks just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lynfield Drive, Fort Wayne Police say. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said. We will have more...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sent-trib.com

BG had few fireworks complaints

There were minimal complaints of fireworks in the city over the weekend – but that doesn’t mean they weren’t in use. There were four fireworks complaints Sunday night and one complaint Saturday, said Lt. Adam Skaff with the Bowling Green Police Division. No citations were issued, he...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin welcomes acting Mayor

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -Tiffin swore in its acting mayor on Tuesday. Tiffin city council president Bridget Boyle said she is happy to fulfill the position for up to 30 days. However, she will not be serving the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s term which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
TIFFIN, OH
WANE 15

5 hurt in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two vehicle crash sent five people to area hospitals. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Monday night on Ridenour Road at Scott Road in Farmer Township in Defiance County. Police say a 2018 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Ridenour and […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

City of Lima prepares to issue Neighborhood Impact grants

LIMA — The City of Lima is partnering with Activate Allen County to issue Neighborhood Impact Grants for up to $500. According to Neighborhood Specialist Sydni Winkler, “the grant program will support programs and activities that strengthen your neighborhood and make a measurable impact on the City of Lima.”
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
6K+
Followers
103
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy