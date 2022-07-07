ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Hurry! Samsung's brilliant QN90A QLED TV is down a new low price on Amazon

By Mary Stone
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

Samsung’s impressive Neo QLED technology brings its game-changing picture quality to more mainstream screen sizes and if you're in the market for a 50-inch QLED TV with an OLED-challenging performance, the company's five-star QE50QN90A is an excellent bet.

But if you're anything like us then you prefer a 50-inch screen with a 50% discount and fortunately, there's currently a whopping reduction on the QE50QN90A at Amazon bringing it down to an all-time low price of £589 and making this five-star TV an absolute bargain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dt7xa_0gUVSYXA00

Samsung QE50QN90A TV £1199 £589 (save £610) at Amazon
When testing this 50-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV, our only complaint was the cost. But that was before it dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon. A stunning TV with four HDMIs and next-gen picture technology is now available at an unfeasibly low price. View Deal

Neo QLED displays use a combination of Samsung’s Quantum Dot colour and Mini LED technologies. The former delivers a wider colour gamut than regular LCD colour filters, and the latter replaces the chunky backlights of traditional LCD TVs with much smaller premium direct LED lighting. Using these tiny LEDs means that a greater number can fit into the same area delivering granular, localised control.

In the QE50QN90A’s case, this Mini LED array is driven by an advanced local dimming zone solution powered by Samsung’s latest Neo Quantum 4K processor. The result? Exceptional contrast levels complemented with outstanding overall sharpness and detail. The QN90A has excellent black level response resulting in dark scenes and dark picture areas so rich and natural that it’s hard to believe you’re not looking at an OLED screen.

In terms of connectivity, the QE50QN90A features four HDMIs, three USBs and the usual wi-fi and Bluetooth options. One of the HDMIs supports eARC for passing lossless Dolby Atmos audio out to a suitably capable soundbar or AVR, while HDMI 4 supports the latest gaming features of 4K at 120Hz , VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) , and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) .

Our advice? This is a fantastic deal on a five-star TV. And if 50-inches isn't enough, then Amazon also has limited stock available of the 55-inch model with a healthy 47% price cut bringing it down from £1499 to £799 . But you'll need to be quick!

MORE:

See our pick of the best TVs 2022: brilliant budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs

Considering an OLED? Check out the best OLED TV deals 2022: get an awesome OLED at the lowest price

Take a look at the Samsung 2022 TV line-up

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon is having a massive pre-Prime Day sale this weekend — here are the highlights, starting at just $3

Welcome to midsummer mania, where the sales are as explosive as the fireworks and the hits just keep on coming! With Prime Day looming (July 12th and 13th), you'd think Amazon would be cooling it with the deals this weekend, but not so! They just dropped a massive haul of discounts on everything from smart TVs to air fryers to style necessities and outdoor essentials. We've gathered all the best savings right here, so you can kick back wherever you are — beach, backyard or the comfort of your couch — and grab everything you need to make the rest of summer absolute perfection!
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Oled Tv#4k Tv#Tv Screen#Samsung Neo Qled#Quantum Dot#Lcd
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Just Quietly Put Tons of Apple AirPods on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

For some travelers, a good pair of earbuds is just as important as high-quality luggage. Whether you're headed on vacation or commuting to the office, you'll want a set of headphones or earbuds that will play your music, podcasts, and videos with the best sound quality. That's why Apple AirPods are in such high demand. But, as fans know, the popular wireless earbuds are quite pricey. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day is almost here, which means you can score AirPods at an impressive discount.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Phone Arena

Samsung's Summer of Galaxy event is back

Samsung has announced the return of Summer of Galaxy, its annual celebration held exclusively for Samsung Galaxy owners. The event will take place over the course of July and will be packed with numerous rewards and epic content, with each day promising to bring “something new and exciting” in Samsung’s own words.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Prime Day 2022: Best Early Deals Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. We're just days away from Amazon Prime Day 2022. The massive sales event runs July 12-13 and will feature thousands upon thousands of great deals. In addition to deals at Amazon, other major retailers will attempt to steal some of Amazon's thunder by offering deals of their own. Though we're still waiting on many official Prime Day 2022 deals to go live, there are already some great early discounts that you can shop now.
SHOPPING
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Get a ThinkPad X1 Carbon for Half Price

Whether you have returned to the office or are working from home, upgrading to a new laptop can help increase your productivity and performance. If you're getting by with an outdated laptop that's lost a step or two, check out these discounted Lenovo laptops and two-in-one convertibles. You'll find the...
COMPUTERS
USA TODAY

Paramount+ is just $0.99 a month right now with Amazon Prime

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Exploring new horizons just got easier—or at least cheaper. Prime Day, Amazon's annual shopping event with tons of markdowns, officially begins on Tuesday, July 12, but the deals are already rolling. Among them is a great offer on Prime Video Channels that will save you more than 90% off of two months of streaming from Paramount+.
TV & VIDEOS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

17
Followers
486
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy