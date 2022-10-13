Best puncture repair kits 2022: Don’t waste tubes! Help your wallet and the environment

The best puncture repair kits will give you a speedy, durable fix to a punctured inner tube that will save you from having to throw it away, maybe letting you get years' more use from it. Even if you just fit a new tube while out on the road, you can make a repair when you get home.

With flats being a constant threat to cyclists – although they actually occur relatively infrequently if you've fitted the best road bike tyres , best winter tyres or best puncture-proof tyres to your bike – we've loads of advice on how to keep moving.

If you're not sure how to repair an inner tube, read our piece on how to fix a puncture . We've also got the lowdown on bike inner tubes to make sure you get what you need if you do need to buy a replacement.

Finally don't forget the option to go tubeless if you have a tubeless-ready rim and tyre combo; we've detailed advice on how to set up tubeless tyres properly . Dispensing with your tubes and using the best tubeless sealant will protect you from many flats, but if you do get one; our guide to the best tubeless tyre puncture repair tools will help you to sort it quickly and easily.

Here are our picks of the best puncture repair kits and below that is our buyer's guide to help you choose.

Our pick of the best puncture repair kits

(Image credit: Paul Grele)

1. Park Tool Super Patch Kit

Best glueless solution

Number of patches: 6 | Glueless: Yes | Extras: Sandpaper

Very compact Stick well at moderate pressures A bit pricey Prone to wrinkle

The Park Tool Super Patch kit is really compact and comes in a neat plastic box, so it's easy to stash away. There are six patches included, along with a sandpaper square to pre-roughen your tyre.

If you get it right, a patch should see you home, although it may not hold at higher pressures. It's also quite easy to get a wrinkle in the thin patches, leaving an instant conduit for the air in the tube to escape to the outside world. They're quite expensive per fix, although with luck you may not have to use many.

(Image credit: Paul Grele)

2. Lifeline Puncture Repair Kit

Best value puncture repair kit

Number of patches: 6 | Glueless: No | Extras: Sandpaper, glue

Secure glued repair Inexpensive Only four of the smaller round patches

Lifeline offers a classic glued puncture repair kit with two different patch sizes and the usual glue and sandpaper in a handy rectangular plastic box that's easy to stash away and carry with you.

As with all glued kits, you need to look out for the glue drying up, or you could end up stranded. The small number of patches means that you may need to buy extra - fortunately Lifeline will sell you another 10 of the more useful round patches for next-to-nothing.

Lifeline accessories are sold through Chain Reaction Cycles and Wiggle, so it's easy to add this kit to your order to help bulk it up for free carriage.

(Image credit: Paul Grele)

3. Rema Tip Top Puncture Repair Kit

Best traditional puncture repair kit

Number of patches: 6 | Glueless: No | Extras: Sandpaper, glue

Classic glued kit Six round patches and no oval ones

The Rema Tip Top puncture repair kit is a classic with its little green box, and is a feature of many a bike shed. Inside, you get the usual rubber solution plus sandpaper combo to prep your tyre.

Rather than an assortment of different shapes, there are six round patches - certainly the most useful shape. The Rema kit is a bit more expensive than Lifeline's but you get more useful patches and the box is a little more compact.

(Image credit: Paul Grele)

4. Lezyne Smart Puncture Repair Kit

Best compact option

Number of patches: 6 | Glueless: Yes | Extras: Scuffer, tyre boot

Super-compact Scuffer is more durable than sandpaper Includes a tyre boot Quite small patches

Even more diminutive than the Park Tool kit, the Lezyne Smart puncture repair kit packs six glueless patches into a thin, wallet-like plastic sleeve, making it super-easy to carry with you.

Like the Park Tool patches, the Lezyne ones are quite thin and you need to take care not to get a wrinkle, which is even more important here as the Lezyne patches are smaller. That also makes it even more important to make sure that you've hit the hole centrally so that there's as much patch as possible on all sides.

Rather than sandpaper, the kit comes with a metal scuffer which should prove more durable and less likely to lose its abrasive qualities. There's even a tyre boot included in case your outer tyre suffers significant damage.

(Image credit: Paul Grele)

5. Topeak Rescue Box

Best for weatherproofing

Number of patches: 6 | Glueless: Yes | Extras: Abrasive sheet, space for a chain link

Waterproof Space for a chain link Six colour options

The Topeak Rescue Box provides a compact, waterproof aluminium casing (in six colour options!) that helps keep your puncture repair goodies contamination-free.

Open it up and there are six glueless patches and a small abrasive sheet. The box also has a divider that gives you space to keep a spare chain link and a couple of chain pins, so you can make running repairs to your chain too if you're carrying one of the best multitools with a chain tool attachment. At 18g it won't weigh you down excessively either.

(Image credit: Paul Grele)

6. Slime Skabs

Well lasting repair solution

Number of patches: 6 | Glueless: Yes | Extras: Scuffer

Very tacky patches Lasted well without wrinkling

Slime Skabs come in a case slightly larger than some of the others, but measuring 52mm x 38mm x 12mm and weighing 10 grams they're still easily pocketable. The patches are really tacky to the touch. The metal scuffer will last the life of the pack too.

The patches measure 25mm in diameter and applied nicely. After testing it was still stuck firmly and hadn't moved or wrinkled. It felt like a pretty permanent repair. One of the best on test but it is still an unpleasant product name!

(Image credit: Paul Grele)

7. Rehook Gooeys

Number of patches: 6 | Glueless: Yes | Extras: Abrasive sheet

Small & lightweight pack Not as tacky as the name implies

The Rehook Gooeys patches came in a pack that was very similar in size and weight to the Park GP-2's and they were the largest square patches on test (just) measuring 26mmx26mm. This gives more glued area to contact with however, on a narrow 20-28mm width road inner tube, the patch overhung the tube edges. I needed to roll the patch around the tube to get it to stick on fully.

The patch held pressure throughout the test but on checking the inner tube afterwards the edges of the patch hadn't stayed glued. The central section (over the hole) had though. So it did get me home, but would've probably needed another repair to keep reliable.

Tyre Repair Patches / Tyre Boots

Sometimes the body of the tyre gets a hole which needs fixing to get you home, and this is where a tyre boot can help out. They are applied inside the tyre between the tyre and inner tube (if used) and can stop that hole or slash from allowing other road debris into the tyre causing further problems.

If you have any tubeless sealant inside the tyre carcass it must be thoroughly cleaned off first as the glue won't stick otherwise. I used a Clean Streak aerosol cleaner which worked well and all 3 patches stayed put during the test.

(Image credit: Paul Grele)

Park Tool TB-2

Great tyre repair patch

Number of patches: 3 | Glueless: Yes | Extras: None

A great 'get you home' tyre repair patch Quite large and may need to be cut down

The Park Tool TB-2 are quite large at 45mm x 75mm but I cut one down to roughly 45mm x 30mm to fit it into a 25c tyre. It stuck well (after thoroughly preparing the tyre) and it held well throughout the test.

It would certainly be a useful thing to carry one with your spares while out riding and leave the other two at home. Park Tools say that the "TB-2 is designed for emergency use. A patched tyre should be replaced as soon as possible" which is sensible advice.

(Image credit: Paul Grele)

Velox Tubeless Repair Kit

Best traditional glued tyre repair

Number of patches: 4 | Glueless: No | Extras: Scuffer and crayon

Patch applied nicely and stayed put Would like some chalk

The Velox Tubeless Repair Kit uses vulcanising glue and patches to repair the tyre. You'll need to ensure that the tyre is well prepared and clean before glueing but the patch went on easily and stayed in place for the ride. It worked well.

The pack is quite big so it's more of a stay at home repair set I'd say. I would've liked to have had some chalk in the kit as you'll need to dust the repair afterwards to stop an inner tube sticking to the glue/patch.

(Image credit: Paul Grele)

Lezyne Smart Patch Kit

Best pre-glued tyre boot

Number of patches: 1 | Glueless: Yes | Extras: None

Included in the Lezyne Smart kit Worked well

The Lezyne Smart kit (inner tube repair mentioned above) also includes a tyre repair patch. It was the only kit on test to do this. The patch measured c. 50mm x 30mm and it applied to the tyre well. It was reassuringly sticky and stayed in place for the ride. As with the others on test you must ensure that the tyre is prepared well and is clean for the best adhesion to occur.

As the Lezyne kit has both a tyre boot and inner tube patches, both of which are the match for anything on test, it comes highly recommended.

Buyer's guide to the best puncture repair kits

Glue or glueless?

The main choice with the best puncture repair kits is whether to go for the traditional patches that need a separate tube of rubber solution or the newer glueless patches.

In our experience, patches which need to be glued on give a more durable repair than glueless patches. But for on-the-road repairs it means more to take with you, while the rubber solution itself is emblazoned with Harmful notices in big letters. It probably won't hurt you much the amount most cyclists will be using it, but it's something to bear in mind.

The other consideration is that the solvent in rubber solution will dry up quickly. A sealed tube has more longevity, but once opened you may find that it's either a viscous liquid or solid by the time you want to use it again. Even a sealed tube can dry out, particularly if you let it get hot.

Most glueless patches, on the other hand, have almost limitless longevity, so they'll be there for you when you do get that puncture. They're also a lot more compact than kits with glue, so they're much easier to carry around.

What shape patches work best?

Most patches are round, but glued kits often contain oval patches too. These tend to be of limited use - almost all punctures are point piercings of your tube, so a round patch will work just fine.

You shouldn't need a large patch either, provided you get a good seal, although glueless patches tend to be less airtight than glued ones, so some extra material around the point of piercing may be helpful. A larger patch will also help if you don't aim well and the actual hole is off-centre from the patch.

One case where a larger, oval patch might be better is a "snakebite" puncture, caused by the tyre bottoming out on the wheel rim. You'll see two parallel cuts a few millimetres apart. Here, a slightly larger patch should work better.

Do I need to abrade the inner tube before fitting a patch?

Almost all repair kits contain either sandpaper or a metal scuffer to roughen the tube around the puncture before you try to stick a patch onto it. Use it, as it will remove any contaminants on the surface of the tube and the rough surface will adhere much better to the patch. Just don't abrade so hard that you make another hole in the tube.