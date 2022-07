The Miami Hurricanes football program was able to secure the commitment of five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. Looking to bring their football program back to its former heights, the Miami Hurricanes were able to pry away former alum Mario Cristobal from the Oregon Ducks to become their head coach, effectively replacing Manny Diaz after three years. The Hurricanes were not only getting a winning head football coach in Cristobal, but also a top-tier recruiter. That has shown with their latest commitment.

