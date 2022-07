KALAMAZOO, Mich. — History on demand: That's the idea behind a new series of online self-guided audio walking tours through parts of downtown Kalamazoo. "We had gotten so many inquiries from visitors, residents, wanting to hear more about the history of the area," said Dana Wagner, director of marketing & communications for Discover Kalamazoo. "We thought this was a way to bring those on-demand to people."

