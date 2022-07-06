ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Six victims dead and 24 hospitalised in mass shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois with gunman still at large

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FB0HN_0gUU3CV500

Six people have been killed and another 24 hospitalised in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Illinois with a manhunt now under way for the gunman who allegedly opened fire from a roof above the festivities.

Gunfire erupted at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park around 10 minutes after the Independence Day celebrations kicked off at 10am on Monday morning .

Late on Monday, police identified Robert Crimo as a person of interest in the shooting.

Mr Crimo was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0Mms_0gUU3CV500

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill told a news conference just before 2pm that the suspect was a white male 18-20 years old, with long black hair, small build, and wearing a white or blue t-shirt.

Sgt Christopher Covelli, from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said the shooter appeared to have taken up a sniper position on the rooftop.

The conditions of the injured ranged from serious to critical, Mr Covelli added.

“This was very random, very intentional and a very sad day,” Mr Covelli said during a later update, adding the suspect could still be in city or could have fled the area.

They recovered a high-powered rifle from the scene, but still consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Residents have been urged to shelter in place.

More than 100 local, state and federal law enforcement officers, including the FBI, are working on the investigation, Mr Covelli said.

Follow latest updates on our live blog

Highland Park mayor Nancy Rotering said the shooting has “terrorised” the city of 30,000.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we’re instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us,” Ms Rotering said.

She asked everyone in the area to remain calm, and on “high alert”.

“Please contact your loved ones and ensure that they’re safe and let them know that you’re safe as well. This situation, as you know, is evolving rapidly and we will continue to update you as we gain information and stabilise the situation,” Ms Rotering said.

Witnesses told WGN9 that the suspect was positioned on top of the roof of an Uncle Dan’s retail store when they began firing into the parade below.

President Joe Biden led condemnation of the shooting.

“Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day.”

Mr Biden, who signed gun control legislation into law last month, said there was “much more work to do”.

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker condemned the shooter’s actions on Monday afternoon.

“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community,” he said in a statement.

“There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures.”

Senator Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat, said in a tweet he was “praying for all”.

“Unimaginable horror at this mass shooting. Details are hard to even repeat. My office is in touch with law enforcement agencies searching for the suspected shooter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Izfue_0gUU3CV500

Footage posted on social media shows revellers and parade participants suddenly fleeing in panic as gunfire erupted in the streets.

In the TikTok video, which has been widely shared, families are seen sitting on the kerb of the sidewalk watching a marching band walk past.

Suddenly a voice starts yelling “gunshots” and the parade watchers start to leap up from the ground.

The marching band members break into a run and sprint off in the direction of the parade route.

Screams are heard in the background and people flee from the area as local residents who had come to enjoy the family-friendly Independence Day celebrations are forced to seek shelter.

One local resident told the Associated Press that she was riding a parade float when she saw people running away from the area.

“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’” said Debbie Glickman.

“So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene including Illinois State Police, Highland Park Police and Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Illinois State Police tweeted at around 11.20am local time: “The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade.

“The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park.”

Lake County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it was also assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting along the parade route.

“We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work,” the department said.

Highland Park is around 25 miles north of Chicago.

The shooting marks the latest gun violence to tear apart a community in the US, coming just weeks after 21 students and teachers were killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 Black people were killed in a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

Comments / 227

Easy Times
2d ago

Federal gun laws are insane! The general public doesn’t have the common sense necessary to handle a firearm. Period. The possession of modern firearms should require a need, an education, a license and appropriate liability insurance. And the penalties should reflect the gravity of the situation we’re all facing. Apparently, the area where this latest ambush occurred is an affluent Jewish suburb quite a distance from Chicago.

Reply(34)
29
Jennifer Priest
2d ago

first of all, Noone in the US should have celebrated this holiday....our freedom no longer exists....second of all, I'm not surprised there was a shooting fiasco...nor am I surprised it was done by a gun loving white man.....sorry not sorry

Reply(33)
27
Richard Glenn
2d ago

lies, democrats passed laws they said would stop this, maybe now they will start prosecuting the laws that are already there and stop making plea deals and lower the charges to lesser charges

Reply(14)
20
Related
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Three people are shot dead and four are injured - including a state trooper - after shooting at Maryland manufacturing factory

The three people shot dead at a Maryland factory were named on Thursday night, as the 23-year-old gunman remains in hospital. Mark Alan Frey, 50; 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick, Jr.; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, all worked at Columbia Machine Shop, an engineer manufacturing factory which creates concrete products and molds, on Bikle Road in Smithsburg.
SMITHSBURG, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dick Durbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Independence Day#Murder#Violent Crime#Fbi
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Uvalde officer with AR-15 hesitated and missed chance to shoot gunman before he entered school, say police

A Uvalde police officer armed with an AR-15 rifle hesitated and missed a critical chance to shoot gunman Salvador Ramos before he entered a school, killing 21 innocent students and staff, according to a damning new report.Zavala county Chief Deputy Sheriff Ricardo Rios told the New York Times that two Uvalde police officers arrived on the scene of the shooting at Robb elementary school moments after Ramos crashed his car and opened fire outside the building.One of the officers was armed with a rifle but did not take a shot at the gunman because they feared hitting children playing...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man leaves severed head on steps of court building after body dumped near river

A man has been arrested after a severed head was left on the steps of a court in Germany.Eyewitnesses called police early on Tuesday evening after spotting the man placing the body part outside the main entrance to Bonn district court.German police said a body they believe to belong to the severed head was found a few hundred metres away near the Rhine River. The suspect, a 38-year-old man from Bonn, was arrested after being found near the court building.Police said the detained man is known to officers, particularly for narcotics crime.The victim has not yet been identified but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Murder-Obsessed Posts of Parade Massacre Suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois—The 21-year-old Illinois man accused in Monday’s parade massacre is an amateur rapper who posted disturbing videos on his YouTube channel, including a crude animation depicting a gunman being killed by police. In addition to videos filled with violent imagery and mass-shooting fantasy, Robert “Bobby” Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
truecrimedaily

Idaho woman sentenced for trying to suffocate paralyzed husband with trash bag as he napped

BURLEY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 57-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 12 years in state prison for trying to suffocate her paralyzed husband with a trash bag. The Times-News reports Mildred Nineth Rivero, who was previously known as Mildred Nineth Hope, was sentenced for attempted first-degree murder of her husband. Court records indicate Rivero changed her plea to guilty March 14, and, according to the Times-News, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
The Independent

The Independent

730K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy