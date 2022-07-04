Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours.

Police were looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native was driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with Illinois plate #DM80653.

Crimo III was taken into custody following a brief pursuit in Lake Forest on Route 41 near Westleigh Road at around 6:30 p.m.

He was considered armed-and-dangerous and accused of shooting several people Monday morning at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

The downtown parade was disrupted around 10:10 a.m. Monday after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said it appeared the gunman opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a high-powered rifle that was later recovered at the scene.

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III

Five adults were pronounced dead at the scene and another person, whose age was not given, died at the hospital, the Lake County Coroner said.

Across NorthShore Hospital group, they received 38 patients, including at least four to five children. Additionally, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest said they received 9 patients, with six having gunshot wounds.

In an earlier press conference, NorthShore said 19 victims were been treated and released and the total age ranges were from eight to 85 years old. One of the children who were injured had to be airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. At this time, the total number of shooting victims in the incident is unknown.

After several hours of North Shore residents being on edge and told to lock down, police released Crimo III’s picture and vehicle information.

A neighbor in Highwood told WGN News Crimo III lives there with his family. The FBI was at the home for an hour or two. At around 6:20 p.m., they began to leave.

Later in the evening, the suspect’s uncle told WGN News he is “heartbroken” over the shooting. He said Crimo III has lived with him for about five years in a back apartment.

WGN Investigates has learned online accounts associated with him provide plenty of red flags for possible sinister intent. Crimo III’s father unsuccessfully ran against Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering in 2019. When reached for comment, his father hung up on WGN News.

“To the residents of Highland Park and communities, this murderer will be brought to justice, follow instructions from local authorities,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Please know that every resource at the state’s disposal will be available in the days and weeks ahead.”

Earlier in the day, police addressed rumors that were circulating throughout social media and said there is no indication that the gunman was barricaded or had hostages.

Officials said Fourth Fest, scheduled to start at noon, was canceled. Several suburban firework events have been canceled following the shooting.

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

HIGHLAND PARK, IL – JULY 04: First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least six people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

HIGHLAND PARK, IL – JULY 04: Chairs and blankets are left abandoned after a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

HIGHLAND PARK, IL – JULY 04: First responders work the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Reports indicate at least five people were killed and 19 injured in the mass shooting. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

The Highland Park reunification center is at 1677 Old Deerfield Road. The site is working with anyone looking for any children who ran away or are missing.

Anyone with any information, or anyone with video, is urged to call Highland Park police at 847-432-7730 or you can submit a tip to fbi.gov/highlandpark .

President Biden issued the following statement.

“ Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene. I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time. Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.

I recently signed the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost thirty years into law, which includes actions that will save lives. But there is much more work to do, and I’m not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence. “

WATCH: Witness describes chaos as shooting took place during parade

