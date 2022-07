Becoming one with Vecna. Jamie Campbell Bower has been candid about his Stranger Things journey — including the challenges that came with turning into the season 4 villain. After the first half of the season hit Netflix, Bower opened up about how little he knew during the audition process. “I first got two sets of [script] sides, one from Primal Fear, and one from Hellraiser,” he told Variety in May 2022. “I had no idea what this character was. I wasn’t sent any material from the show.”

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO